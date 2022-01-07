College of Charleston professor explains supply chain crunch

Photo: Hee Yoon Kwon, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Marketing, Supply Chain Management and Economics at The Citadel. Ever since the pandemic started we’ve been hearing about supply chain issues, most famously beginning with the toilet paper shortage. While we have been back in the saddle again (so to speak) as far as toilet paper goes, there are still problems, most notably with microchips. Our next guest says that the situation is less of a ‘supply chain’ problem and more of a ‘supply web’, or ‘network’ problem. Mike Switzer interviews Dr. Hee Yoon Kwon, assistant professor of Supply Chain Management at The Citadel in Charleston, SC.

