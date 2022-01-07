ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcycled Smoothie Pop Rebrand

By WholeFoods Magazine Staff
wholefoodsmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReBLEND Superfood Smoothie Pops have rebranded, and are now available under the name...

wholefoodsmagazine.com

simplygluten-free.com

Mango Ginger Spinach Smoothie

Do you feel out of balance after the holidays? Perhaps there was an overabundance of junk food surrounding you, a bit more imbibing than usual, a bit less exercise and more running around from event to event. It’s fun! And frankly, sometimes it’s needed to let loose like that for our sanity and for our soul. But if you’re looking to let the healthy foods reign supreme again in your daily diet and looking to get back in balance, this Mango Ginger Spinach Smoothie is an excellent way to do that.
ABC 4

Immune Boosting Green Smoothie

(Good Things Utah) January and its resolutions have us all searching for quick and healthy recipes. This immune-boosting green smoothie is packed with all the goodness that our bodies are craving during cold and flu season. Immune Boosting Green Smoothie ingredients:. 1-inch fresh ginger. 2 Tbsps. fresh lemon juice (half...
Food Beast

Pizza Hut Taps Into 90s Nostalgia with BOOK IT! Bundle

Growing up in the 90s, I was conditioned to associate Pizza Hut with reading. Why? Well, thanks to its partnership with BOOK IT!, the reading and educational program that has impacted more than 65 million students nationwide since 1984 as the nation’s longest running, corporate supported reading program. Reading more was rewarded with Pizza Hut pizza. What a time.
indianapolismonthly.com

An Eastside Smoothie Shop That’s Crushing It

When New Palestine native Tanya Khokhar returned from a four-year stint in Long Beach, California, her goal was to open a counter-service business on Indy’s east side. The one requirement? It had to be sustainable. That’s how she came up with the idea behind Parched, a smoothie shop (with a planned backroom stage space) where drinks come out in glass jars that customers can bring back for rewards. Khokhar’s menu of refreshing elixirs is named after California cities, such as the berry-based Pasadena, and the ultra-healthy Santa Barbara that mingles strawberries and bananas with flaxseed, ginger, and the Peruvian super root maca. 9922 E. Washington St., 317-735-1977, iamparched.com.
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Vegan Flavor Enhancer

International Taste Solutions has developed Vegan Boost, a range of natural flavor enhancers intended to replicate the characteristics of traditional bakery products in dairy- and egg-free bakery alternatives. Available in liquid and powder formats, Vegan Boost can help improve the sensory quality of plant-based cake and patisserie products by accentuating buttery and creamy flavors. Vegan Boost Extra, a higher-strength range, is available if more intense flavors are required.
One Green Planet

15 Fun Smoothie Flavors

Looking for new smoothie recipes? These fun smoothie flavor combinations are perfect for breakfast, a snack, or even dessert. They’re packed with good-for-you ingredients, and have the silkiest, creamiest texture. With flavors like carrot cake, brownie batter, and birthday cake, these healthy recipe taste just like milkshakes!. We also...
news9.com

Sneaky Green Smoothie

Add all of the ingredients into the blender starting with the milk first. Blend on high until the mixture is smooth.
TrendHunter.com

Upcycled Pancake Mixes

Otherworld makes nutritious plant-based pancakes and waffles that are packed with nutrients that are just as beneficial for people as they are for the planet. These plant-based breakfast foods make it easy to start the day in a wholesome way, and they help to make the most of ingredients that would otherwise go to waste. Bruised beetroots and leftover beer grains are some of the additions that make Otherworld stand out in formulas that are free from added sugar, dairy, nuts and soy. Nine of the different ingredients used by Otherworld come from food sources that would otherwise go to waste, like barley fiber and protein sourced from EverGrain, an Anheuser-Busch InBev-backed start-up. These just-add-water mixes are made with ingredients such as whole wheat flour, fruits and vegetables. There are unique varieties like original with dates and zucchini; banana chocolate chip with cauliflower; apple cinnamon with sweet potato; and chocolate with beetroot, reishi and cacao.
indianapublicmedia.org

Terre Haute is hot–-with two new food startups featuring fermentation

"That’s kind of the joy of kombucha. Every batch is going to be slightly different."--Anthony Gossett. "The fact that every kombucha is going to be different–I think that’s just something that’s incredible. It’s like the ‘bouch has a mind of its own and every brand and every way that a company brews is gonna be a little bit different."--Megan Gossett.
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Clean-Label Infused Chocolate Bites

Days Off has created the Days Off Bites, a line of clean-label chocolate bites. The product is available in three classic flavors and three infused flavors: Mylky Mix, a vegan milk-chocolate crunch; Almond Butter Crunch, a dark chocolate flavor; Midnight Magic, smooth dark chocolate; Coco for Collagen, dark chocolate enhanced with vegan collagen and antioxidants; Energize Me, a dark chocolate coffee crunch flavor containing a blend of mushrooms; and Zen Zone, the almond butter crunch flavor enhanced with ashwagandha.
WVNews

Fare Report: Splendid Spirulina Smoothie

Exercise is the key to overall wellness, but nutrition plays a big role in achieving and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. As it turns out, pre- and post-exercise nutrition can boost the benefits of a workout and support continued physical fitness success. Post-exercise smoothies are excellent choices for after exercise recovery...
Hypebae

Diptyque Incorporates Upcycled Firad Rose in Latest Perfume Launch

The Eau Rose Eau de Parfum is the latest addition to a family of fragrances produced by diptyque. Its mixture is comprised of the original damascena and centifolia roses, as a tribute to its sister the Eau Rose Eau de Toilette, with a slight twist. Infused with extracts of firad rose, the newly launched perfume aligns with the brand’s ongoing contributions to sustainability, as the rose is upcycled through the use of discarded damascena rose water during the distillation process.
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Gut Health Bar

Truth Bar has unveiled a new flavor: Dark Chocolate Coconut Lemon. The 45g bar contains one billion CFUs of probiotics, 250mg omega-3s from chia, and prebiotics in the form of oligosaccharides and chicory root fiber.The bar is gluten- and soy-free, vegan, and Kosher.
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Liquid Herbal Formulas

WishGarden Herbs has released five herbal formulas: Clear Complexion Blemish Buster, Rise & Shine Daily Energy Boost, Magic Mint Breath Spray, Serious AM Cough Soothing Syrup, and Serious PM Cough Soothing Syrup. All five are ingestible liquid formulas. https://www.wishgardenherbs.com/
The Spokesman-Review

Upcycled Life: Homemade deodorant

Making your own body products is a great way to cut down on plastic waste and plastic packaging. I’ve made my own deodorant for years now and prefer it over store bought for lots of reasons. The biggest benefit is that I have the ingredients at home, and I...
brandeating.com

Smoothie King Debuts New Line-up of "The Activator Recovery" Smoothies

Smoothie King debuts a new line-up of The Activator Recovery smoothies, which are meant to fuel your body and help you recover after a workout. Each of the three new 20-oz Activator Recovery smoothies contains 260 calories, 26 grams of protein, and electrolytes to help re-hydrate. Additionally, they contain 0 grams of added sugar and feature a blend of whole fruits, organic vegetables, Smoothie King's Gladiator protein, and coconut water.
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Anti-Caking Agent

Omya has launched non-nano Omyafood 120, an anti-caking agent. The nano-free agent is based on functionalized calcium carbonate (FCC) particles that have undergone a patented recrystallization process, creating a new mineral composition and structure. The product offers high porosity, high moisture-binding capacity and reduced mechanical interlocking, according to the company. Unlike traditional caking products, Omyafood 120 absorbs easily and has the ability to bind moisture. It can support milk proteins for protein drinks, spice blends for seasoning, energy drink, coffee creamers, salt, starch, sport powders and vitamin premixes.
Food Network

Lay’s Is Giving Us Layered Potato Chips

If you’ve been feeling like snack time is a little flat these days — sorta same old, same old — Lay’s is launching a new chip that promises to not only shake things up, but also take them to the next level. The brand is crunching...
KATU.com

Smoothie of the Month - Cayenne Grapefruit Smoothie

Author of "The Smoothie Book", Allie Shircliff, shared her recipe for Cayenne Grapefruit Smoothies!. I put this smoothie in the winter section because the cayenne will warm you on cold winter mornings. I just start with a dash, and once I take the first sip, I will sometimes stir more into my individual smoothie. I omit the cayenne altogether if Xoaquín or other kids are going to be drinking it, and then just sprinkle some on the top of mine before drinking. The grapefruit is also a nice, refreshing ingredient for winter mornings.
