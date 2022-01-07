Upcycled Smoothie Pop Rebrand

Omya has launched non-nano Omyafood 120, an anti-caking agent. The nano-free agent is based on functionalized calcium carbonate (FCC) particles that have undergone a patented recrystallization process, creating a new mineral composition and structure. The product offers high porosity, high moisture-binding capacity and reduced mechanical interlocking, according to the company. Unlike traditional caking products, Omyafood 120 absorbs easily and has the ability to bind moisture. It can support milk proteins for protein drinks, spice blends for seasoning, energy drink, coffee creamers, salt, starch, sport powders and vitamin premixes.
Comments / 0