Dua Lipa’s Disco Ball Skirt Is Absolute Main Character Energy

If Dua Lipa continues to have as much stylistic influence as she did in 2021, 2022 is about to be all about ultra-short hemlines (and devil-may-care Instagrams). The 26-year-old pop star kicked off the new year with a series of blurry photos of herself celebrating with her family in St. Barts, wearing the latest of her head-turning looks since she and stylist Lorenzo Posocco established themselves as a fashion power couple. For their first look of 2022, the pair went with a sleeveless cerulean Bottega mini dress with dramatic, almost mop-like yarn fringes. She soon followed up with a one-shoulder top and matching rose-printed wrap mini skirt by the New York-based designer Kim Shui, topped off with a satin, crystal-covered take on Prada’s classic Cleo bag.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO