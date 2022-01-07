Hillside Medical Clinic #100

Regarding “Editorial: Houston's future is rising out of a VA hospital parking lot,” (Jan. 3): When the Texas Medical Center was founded in 1945, the founders had a clear vision for their complex, and included in its charter a set of strict covenants. Member institutions had to be nonprofit and agree to adhere to the covenants in perpetuity. Such covenants served the medical center well and facilitated its mission of health, education, research and prevention to the Houston community and ultimately the world. Launching billion dollar start-ups was missing from that mission, and it hasn’t prevented the progress and innovation of our leading institutions to improve health care and to make life-changing discoveries. Collaboration has been at the heart of the medical center since its founding. My hope would be that instead of building hotels, the Texas Medical Center would build clinics in underserved communities.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO