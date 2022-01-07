ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillside Medical Clinic #100

WTVF
 4 days ago

Andrew Rinehart from HillSide Medical Clinic shared a special...

www.newschannel5.com

expressnews.com

Opinion: Texas Medical Center, build clinics for the underserved, not hotels

Regarding “Editorial: Houston's future is rising out of a VA hospital parking lot,” (Jan. 3): When the Texas Medical Center was founded in 1945, the founders had a clear vision for their complex, and included in its charter a set of strict covenants. Member institutions had to be nonprofit and agree to adhere to the covenants in perpetuity. Such covenants served the medical center well and facilitated its mission of health, education, research and prevention to the Houston community and ultimately the world. Launching billion dollar start-ups was missing from that mission, and it hasn’t prevented the progress and innovation of our leading institutions to improve health care and to make life-changing discoveries. Collaboration has been at the heart of the medical center since its founding. My hope would be that instead of building hotels, the Texas Medical Center would build clinics in underserved communities.
HOUSTON, TX
theprowersjournal.com

Provider Addition to Prowers Medical Center Clinic-PRESS RELEASE

(Lamar, CO) December 27, 2021 – — Prowers Medical Center is pleased to announce the addition of three (3) Providers to our Family Medicine and Women’s Health Care Team!. Sandra (Sandy) Summers, DNP, a friendly and familiar face to the community, has joined the Health Care Team at Prowers Medical Center Clinic.
LAMAR, CO
clevelandclinic.org

The Role of a Pharmacist in Cleveland Clinic's IBD Medical Home

Shubha Bhat, PharmD joins the Butts & Guts podcast to discuss Cleveland Clinic's unique inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patient-centered medical home and how a clinical pharmacist collaborates with a team of gastroenterologists, surgeons, nutritionists, dietitians, nurses, nurse practitioners and psychologists to capture the needs of a patient dealing with this condition.
CLEVELAND, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

Dr. Maulik Purohit, Associate Chief Medical Information Officer & Clinical Innovation Lead for Transformation at University Hospitals

This episode features Dr. Maulik Purohit, Associate Chief Medical Information Officer & Clinical Innovation Lead for Transformation at University Hospitals. Here, he discusses what he’s watching with artificial intelligence, how to use data to improve the healthcare industry, telehealth, and a lot more.
HEALTH SERVICES
NewsBreak
Health
Vermillion Plain Talk

Vermillion Medical Clinic Makes Donation to Weekend Backpack Food Program

Vermillion, S.D. – The physicians and staff of Vermillion Medical Clinic presented Vermillion Weekend Backpack Program with a check in the amount of $2,500. Weekend Backpack Program is a non-profit organization managed through Feeding Vermillion that provides nutritious meals and snacks to students in Vermillion before each weekend of the school year. According to John Lushbough, the director of Feeding Vermillion, “The program serves approximately 250 students each week, and that includes those that use Tanager Takeout.” K-12 students in all Vermillion schools are eligible including Head Start and St. Agnes. To register call 211, visit Feeding Vermillion’s website or ask the school for a registration form. Feeding Vermillion also manages Tanager Takeout, a food pantry located in Vermillion High School and the Welcome Table which provides a warm, nutritious meal to anyone every Tuesday.
VERMILLION, SD
Plumas County News

Indian Valley Medical clinic closes temporarily

Plumas District Hospital announced that its clinic in Greenville is temporarily closed due to a lack of internet. Those who have appointments at the facility are being contacted to reschedule them in Quincy. According PDH, the satellite internet provider for the Indian Valley Medical Clinic has equipment that is on...
QUINCY, CA
kiowacountypress.net

Physician Assistant joins team at Eads Medical Clinic

Kiowa County Hospital District in Eads is pleased to welcome Abby Huff, PA-C, to its medical staff. Huff will provide primary healthcare to patients at Eads Medical Clinic. "We are thrilled to add Abby to our growing provider team," says Angela Linden, healthcare consultant. "Abby's addition to the staff means more access to healthcare services for area residents. We look forward to her relocating to Eads to serve patients in Kiowa County."
EADS, CO
WSYX ABC6

OSU Wexner Medical Center hosts drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As people return to work and school, the demand for COVID-19 tests is expected to increase. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is hosting a COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic starting Monday. The drive-thru testing location will be open to students and the general public...
COLUMBUS, OH
Medscape News

The Value of Clinical Experiences Early in Medical School

Medical schools have traditionally focused on providing students an intensive basic science foundation during the preclinical years, teaching advanced physiology, anatomy, pharmacology, and more. This was classically followed by 2 years of rotations where students could exercise their newly acquired objective knowledge in a more practical setting. With the recognition...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
roundupweb.com

Allcheck Medical Clinic Holds Grand Opening, Adds Additional Providers

The Allcheck Medical Clinic held its grand opening July 14 at 223 N. Central Ave., Sidney (located at the east end of the Checkers building). The Allcheck Medical Clinic offers patient health care for every stage of life. Its goal is to provide a medical facility where patients can be comfortable, listened to, and understood. They focus on prevention and staying well - they will be available when something comes up, whether that means caring for you in the clinic or helping coordinate the care you need with other specialists. They understand the busy home and work lives of patients and offer compassion and respect, with flexible appointment times, easy scheduling, and secure online access to results and other information.
RICHLAND COUNTY, MT
county10.com

The Lander Medical Clinic welcomes Haley Mortin, PA

Haley Mortin, PA, was born and raised in Boise Idaho, and she completed her bachelor’s degree in Biology at Idaho State University in Pocatello, ID. During that time she worked for ISU’s outdoor program teaching rock climbing and cross country skiing, and had her first experiences in medicine as a caregiver in a memory care facility and as a volunteer EMT in the rural town of Pine, ID.
POCATELLO, ID
raccoonvalleyradio.com

New Pain Management Clinic at Greene County Medical Center

A new clinic is now operational at Greene County Medical Center. Dr. Keith Barnhill and Dr. Rich Jacobson with Heartland Anesthesia will be at Pain Clinic the first and third Wednesdays of the month. The new clinic will help those in a variety of ways with pain management including arthritis, pinched nerves, arm and shoulder pain, back and neck pain, pain after surgery, cancer pain, muscle pain, pain associated with osteoporosis and much more.
GREENE COUNTY, IA

