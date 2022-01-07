Hillside Medical Clinic #100

Vermillion, S.D. – The physicians and staff of Vermillion Medical Clinic presented Vermillion Weekend Backpack Program with a check in the amount of $2,500. Weekend Backpack Program is a non-profit organization managed through Feeding Vermillion that provides nutritious meals and snacks to students in Vermillion before each weekend of the school year. According to John Lushbough, the director of Feeding Vermillion, “The program serves approximately 250 students each week, and that includes those that use Tanager Takeout.” K-12 students in all Vermillion schools are eligible including Head Start and St. Agnes. To register call 211, visit Feeding Vermillion’s website or ask the school for a registration form. Feeding Vermillion also manages Tanager Takeout, a food pantry located in Vermillion High School and the Welcome Table which provides a warm, nutritious meal to anyone every Tuesday.
Comments / 0