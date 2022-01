The Dark Depths event kicks off next week on January 11th for Apex Legends, bringing with it a new Arenas Map — Habitat — as well as themed cosmetics and more. "Storm Point is just one of many islands in the New Antillia archipelago," the devs explain. "Habitat 4 is one of the smallest islands in the chain, and is best known as a Leviathan breeding ground... It represents our vision of an arena established in a natural environment, while holding true to the tentpoles of arena design." They add that the waterfall on Habitat 4 has transformed the landscape, "making this island a paradise for slides and quick getaways." The two main POIs are the Cave and the Nest — the first allows for "mid-range and close combat," while the second allows you to hide behind massive Leviathan eggs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO