Celtics Lack of Leadership // Krejci’s Issue with 2021-22 Bruins // The Stack – 1/7 (Hour 4)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(00:00) The Boston Celtics have a serious leadership issue and Rich...

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Tacko Fall News

The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Open For Business — But Won’t Be Trading Jayson Tatum Or Jaylen Brown

BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA trade deadline is exactly one month away. With the Celtics stuck in the mud at 19-21, Brad Stevens is expected to cash in on some pieces on the Boston roster before the trade buzzer sounds. That will not, however, include franchise cornerstones Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. For all the talk that the Jays need to be broken up outside of Causeway Street, that is not how the Celtics feel among themselves. In a piece mostly about where the Ben Simmons trade talks stand, The Athletic’s Shams Charania threw in a nugget about the Celtics’ approach to...
fadeawayworld.net

Rajon Rondo Takes Subtle Shot At Russell Westbrook After Joining The Cavaliers: "Out There With Teammates That Care And Want To Win, Just Playing Hard."

Rajon Rondo’s second stint with the Lakers did not last long at all. Rondo was brought back during the offseason after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, who received Rondo in a trade package from the Clippers. Rondo decided to sign once again with the Los Angeles Lakers, in the hopes to recreate their 2019-20 NBA championship season, a campaign he played a big part in.
Boston Celtics
fadeawayworld.net

LaVar Ball Advises LeBron James To Retire In Cleveland: "Go Finish Up Your Thing And Get Game In Your Hometown, Man."

A couple of weeks ago, LeBron James was somehow linked with a move back to Cleveland seeing how well the Cavaliers are playing this 2021/22 NBA season. The Cavs are shocking the world when nobody expected little to nothing from them, climbing positions in the Eastern Conference. Right now, they rank 6th, avoiding the play-in tournament positions.
985thesportshub.com

Bruins linked to first trade candidate of 2022 deadline season

Lost in the madness of COVID postponements and a schedule that’ll melt your mind to goop is the fact that trade deadline season is rapidly approaching the Bruins and the rest of the NHL. And on Saturday, the Bruins found themselves officially linked to one of the market’s scoring...
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
Yardbarker

Bruins Should Delay Rask’s Return After Providence Games Postponed

With the news of Tuukka Rask signing a Professional Tryout contract (PTO) with the Providence Bruins creating buzz this past week, the Boston Bruins are definitely headed towards an excellent problem at goaltender. While it’s not entirely clear what his return means for the immediate futures of goaltenders Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark, the fact that Rask could eat away at either of their playing time is a positive for the Bruins, not a negative.
985thesportshub.com

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Search // 26 Million Rapid Tests Coming to MA // The Stack – 1/11 (Hour 4)

(00:00) Dolphins coaching search: Top candidates for Miami after firing Brian Flores. (19:54) Governor Baker says 26 Million rapid at-home COVID tests are coming to Massachusetts over the next 3 months. (31:09) THE STACK. CONNECT WITH TOUCHER & RICH. Twitter:@Toucherandrich||@fredtoucher||@KenGriffeyRules. Instagram:@Toucherandrichofficial ||@fredtoucher. Twitch:twitch.tv/thesportshub. 98.5 The Sports Hub: Website || Twitter...
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
nbcboston.com

NHL Rumors: Bruins to Sign Goaltender Tuukka Rask to One-Year Contract

Report: Bruins to sign goaltender Tuukka Rask to one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tuukka Rask's return to the Boston Bruins is complete. The veteran goaltender has signed a one-year free agent contract with the B's, per PuckPedia. It's a team-friendly deal worth less than $1 million for the rest of the 2021-22 NHL season.
