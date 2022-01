David Arquette sat down for an interview with ComicBook over the weekend to discuss the upcoming release of Scream (2022). During the interview, Arquette's beloved 2000 wrestling comedy Ready to Rumble was brought up. He was asked if the movie ever got a reboot or second installment which wrestling promotion would be involved? Arquette said he'd be happy with either WWE or All Elite Wrestling but wasn't sure if WWE retained some sort of rights over the film given WCW (which WWE bought in 2001) was the centerpiece of the movie.

WWE ・ 11 HOURS AGO