UC Davis hosts free concerts

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Emmy Award-winning television director Dick Carson has died at the age of 92, according to Variety and other publications. Dick, who’s older brother was well-known television host Johnny Carson, died at his home in Studio City on December 19 following a bout with an illness. Relatives of Carson’s say he died peacefully. Carson’s death was announced on Sunday by his publicist, Variety reported. He was best known as the TV director of “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” as well as “Wheel of Fortune.” However, Carson’s television career began well before when he started working for KOGO TV in...

