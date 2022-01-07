ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC Davis hosts free concerts

By News release
Mountain Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of California, Davis. presents special concerts this month — part of the free Shinkoskey Noon Concerts — that will be live, in person at the Ann E. Pitzer Center and also live-streamed on the Department of Music YouTube channel. Jan. 13:...

