UC Davis hosts free concerts

The Saturdays at Six Concert series at All Souls Church, 61 Main Street, Stony Brook continues with a free concert by eGALitarian Brass, a New York based brass ensemble presenting brass trios written by women composers, performed by women musicians, at 6 p.m. As a brass trio (trumpet, horn, and trombone), their performance will explore these three instruments as their voices intertwine in new ways through works by Lauren Bernofsky, Faye-Ellen Silverman, Adriana I. Figueroa Mañas, among others. Please bring a can of food to donate to a local food pantry. Call 631-655-7798 for more information.
