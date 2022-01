NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ll be seeing some new quarters in circulation this month. The U.S. Mint will be honoring a diverse group of women who have made contributions to the United States, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported Wednesday. If you see a quarter showing poet Dr. Maya Angelou, feel inspired. It will be the first in a series of commemorative quarters honoring influential women. In 1993, Angelou became the first African-American woman to recite poetry at a presidential inauguration. She rose to fame as a poet and activist that struck at the heart of the American experience. “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO