Lupita Nyong’o stars alongside Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, and Diane Kruger, in The 355 which comes out in theaters on January 7th. The world will meet the group of female agents as they take an action-adventure around the world and shatter stereotypes surrounding women in the world and on screen. The empowering action movie is the first film of its kind, with a cast of internationally renowned actresses that feels real and will have you on the edge of your seat. Nyong’o stars as former MI6 ally and computer expert Khadijah and HOLA! USA had the opportunity to watch the film ahead of its release and talk to the Kenyan-Mexican actress about her favorite thing about Khadija, the movie‘s message, and what she would tell her younger self.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO