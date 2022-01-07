KDHE: 97 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. since Wednesday

The Kansas Corporation Commission reports 132 new intent-to-drill notices on file last month across the state, bringing the year-end total to 1,292. That's more than double the 560 filed last year, but still well short of prior years. The KCC reports four new intents in Barton County, one in Ellis County and three in Russell County. County totals for the year also show growth over 2020. Barton County added 37 new notices last year, compared to just 16 the year before. Ellis County was up from 16 in 2020 to 29 last year. Russell County was up from six to 18 new intent notices, and Stafford County notched 28, compared to just 12 the year before.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO