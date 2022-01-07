ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, KS

KDHE: 97 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. since Wednesday

 4 days ago
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Friday reported 97 new COVID-19 cases in Ellis County had been identified since Wednesday. It was the...

Staff absences plague schools, health care amid COVID surge

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Employee absences fueled by a surge in COVID-19 cases are straining Kansas hospitals, schools and emergency services and raising questions about whether some court trials might need to be delayed. When students returned from break last week in the Wichita school district, 1,274 of the...
MISSION, KS
Haselhorst steps down from Ellis County Commission

After 12 years Ellis County Commissioner, Dean Haselhorst announced his resignation at Monday’s commission meeting. In a prepared statement Monday, Haselhorst said after purchasing a home built by North Central Kansas Technical College, he relocated it near the family farm in Russell County with the intention of moving when he was done serving as a Ellis County commissioner.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services

KANSAS CITY (AP) —Ambulances in Kansas speed toward hospitals then suddenly change direction because hospitals are full. Employee shortages in New York City cause delays in trash and subway services and diminish the ranks of firefighters and emergency workers. Airport officials shut down security checkpoints at the biggest terminal in Phoenix and schools across the nation struggle to find teachers for their classrooms.
KANSAS CITY, KS
News From the Oil Patch: Kansas drill notices doubled last year

The Kansas Corporation Commission reports 132 new intent-to-drill notices on file last month across the state, bringing the year-end total to 1,292. That's more than double the 560 filed last year, but still well short of prior years. The KCC reports four new intents in Barton County, one in Ellis County and three in Russell County. County totals for the year also show growth over 2020. Barton County added 37 new notices last year, compared to just 16 the year before. Ellis County was up from 16 in 2020 to 29 last year. Russell County was up from six to 18 new intent notices, and Stafford County notched 28, compared to just 12 the year before.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Community Corrections in Kansas in crisis

Following nine years of flat funding, Riley County Community Corrections and its sister agencies around the state are in crisis. Riley County Community Corrections Director Shelly Williams told the Board of the Board of Commissioners Monday that her agency needs its direct support and action in order to fulfill its mandated mission.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
For now CDC won't change definition of 'fully vaccinated'

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials said this week they are not changing the qualifications for being “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19, but they are urging Americans to stay “up to date” on their protection against the virus by getting booster shots when eligible. The move...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Four new providers join medical staff at HaysMed

Four new providers have joined the medical staff at HaysMed. Kristin L. Babcock, MMS, PA-C is a new provider at the Convenient Care Walk In Clinic. She received her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Kansas State University in Manhattan and her Masters of Medical Science, Physician Assistant from St. Louis University in St. Louis. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
HAYS, KS
Study offers reassurance on COVID shots, menstrual cycles

One of the first studies to track whether COVID-19 vaccination might affect women’s periods found a small and temporary change. Research published Wednesday tracked nearly 4,000 U.S. women through six menstrual cycles and on average, the next period after a shot started about a day later than usual. But there was no change in the number of days of menstrual bleeding after COVID-19 vaccination.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Authorities: Beware of vapes, gummies in some Kansas stores

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Confusion is clouding the legality of vapes, gummies, teas and other products that include a chemical cousin of marijuana’s main intoxicating ingredient. A recent Kansas attorney general opinion, court decision and law change have raised questions for prosecutors and law enforcement as the products,...
KANSAS STATE
Kan. bank donates $150,000 to fire relief efforts around Paradise

As an incessant windstorm ripped across the state on Dec. 15, wind gusts of up to 100 mph also fanned wildfires that devastated counties to our west. The largest of those was a fire that burned across parts of northern Ellis and Russell counties. According to information from the Kansas Forest Service, more than 121,000 acres were burned, as were houses, outbuildings, vehicles, and livestock.
PARADISE, KS
