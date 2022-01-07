ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

One Missouri city's tornado recovery provides lessons about living through trauma

By Frank Morris, KCUR
WBUR
 4 days ago

As part of a response to a...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joplin, MO
State
Missouri State
The Associated Press

Medicare limits coverage of $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare said Tuesday it will limit coverage of a $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug whose benefits have been widely questioned, a major development in the nation’s tug-of-war over the fair value of new medicines that offer tantalizing possibilities but come with prohibitive prices. The initial determination...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Mental Health#Extreme Weather#Kcur
CBS News

COVID home tests: Americans to be reimbursed starting Saturday

Americans with private insurance will be able to ask for reimbursement for rapid COVID-19 tests beginning Saturday — but any tests purchased before January 15 will not qualify. The requirement from the Biden administration allows eight tests a month per person covered by the insurance policy. For instance, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy