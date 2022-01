FRAMINGHAM – Framingham like most of Massachusetts – is seeing record levels of known new COVID-19 cases. While the percent of cases requiring hospitalization appears to be lower than in earlier waves, the massive number of cases means that our medical system is already being stressed. Hospitals in particular are overwhelmed. Whatever we can do to protect our hospital, ambulance, and other infrastructure right now is essential.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO