TV Series

New season of HBO's 'Euphoria' finally arrives more than two years since debut

WBUR
 4 days ago

Fans of HBO's "Euphoria" had a long time to...

www.wbur.org

SFGate

How to Watch ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 on HBO Max

The new season of Euphoria has been a long time coming for those who’ve binged the high school drama, which wrapped its first season back in summer 2019. During the pandemic, HBO premiered two special episodes focusing on Rue and Jules, played by Hunter Schafer. But this weekend, the story picks back up again with the much-anticipated Season 2 premiere on HBO Max.
Showbiz411

Sunday Ratings: “Dexter” Finale Kills “Euphoria” Debut In Rare Showtime Victory Over HBO

It’s rare that Showtime outdraws HBO in head to head competition. In fact, it may never have happened before. But Sunday night the Showtime series finale of “Dexter: New Blood” was an actual hit. The Michael C. Hall bloodbath brought in 814K viewers in its first viewing. The Showtime people must have opened bottles of something. The show was was a killer, as Dexter might say. Unfortunately, he will not be returning, except maybe as a ghost. (Maybe he can join CBS’s “Ghosts.” Now, THAT I would watch!)
NME

‘Euphoria’ shares dramatic extended season two teaser

Euphoria has shared a new look at the forthcoming second season – scroll down to watch the video. The hit HBO show released an extended trailer previewing the content of the new season immediately after the first episode of the second chapter premiered. The video sees the aftermath of...
/Film

Euphoria Set A Record For HBO Max With Its Season 2 Premiere

She's back, boys. Yes, I'm talking about "Euphoria," the queen of our little HBO-loving hearts. It has been nearly four years since the teen drama based on an Israeli series first aired, stole our shine, and got us hooked, much like our favorite addict, Rue (played by the impeccable Zendaya). That said, it should come as no surprise that when season 2 premiered on Sunday, January 9, it broke a viewing record for the streamer.
Decider.com

Is HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Based on a True Story?

Euphoria has returned, and with it, a series of wild storylines that twist and turn out of control. Call it unrealistic, or take the devil’s advocate position and claim your high school experience was just like the East Highland High schoolers’ — we don’t care! Either way, while you’re watching, you may start to wonder if any of the stories are real. Was Mouse an infamous drug kingpin? Is Rue (Zendaya) a real person? Did parties like this actually happen somewhere in the world? Maybe. (But probably not, right?)
CharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Sunday: Raleigh actress returns in Season 2 of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’

Euphoria (9 p.m., HBO) - The much-anticipated second season premieres tonight after two special “Euphoria” episodes last year — and with Raleigh actress Hunter Schafer returning as Jules. “Euphoria,” which debuted in 2019, follows 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) as she searches for hope while balancing the pressures of...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Decider.com

Where is HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Filmed? Top Filming Locations

HBO‘s controversial teen drama Euphoria has become known for its provocative nature and glitter-soaked, hard-partying teens since it premiered in 2019. But when it comes to the show’s trademark aesthetic, its hazy Southern California setting is honestly underrated. Now that it’s finally back, it’s worth taking a look at where the wild events of Euphoria were actually filmed.
Hypebae

First Episode of 'Euphoria' Season 2 Breaks HBO Max Viewer Record

The first episode of Euphoria Season 2 finally hit HBO Max last weekend, breaking the streaming platform’s viewer record since its launch in May 2021. The series, starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and more, premiered with 2.4 million viewers, marking nine times higher than Season 1 Episode 1 that was released in June 2019. According to some tweets, the HBO Max app even crashed when the new episode had just dropped on the platform. With the sophomore season arriving in over two years, fans also revisited the first installment, with eight episodes of Season 1 taking the top 10 spots on HBO Max.
defpen

Zendaya Issues Trigger Warning For Season Two Of ‘Euphoria’

Tonight, season two of Euphoria debuts via HBO and HBO Max. With Rue’s future in the air, questions about Fez’s well-being and much more, there will be a lot to take in during the second installment of the Drake executive produced series. In order to adequately prepare fans for the next set of episodes, Zendaya issued a warning to viewers.
TheDailyBeast

Aubrey Plaza Cast in HBO’s ‘White Lotus’ Season Two

The devil works hard, but HBO’s casting department works harder. Aubrey Plaza is set to star in the sophomore outing of The White Lotus, HBO’s hit series about tourists in Hawaii and the resort employees tasked with dealing with them. Plaza’s casting was announced by HBO on Monday,...
Popculture

Zendaya Responds to Boyfriend Tom Holland's Wish for Appearing on HBO's 'Euphoria' Season 2

Zendaya's boyfriend Tom Holland is ready to join her on HBO's Euphoria, but Zendaya is not hoping to land him a major role in the series. Zendaya and Holland revealed early in 2021 that they are a real-life couple in addition to an on-screen couple in the Spider-Man movies. During their Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour, Holland even expressed interest in joining Zendaya on Euphoria, which she said would be an Easter egg if anything.
CinemaBlend

Stars Speak Out After Chip And Joanna Gaines Pull Their Brand New Magnolia Network Show Following Controversy

Chip and Joanna Gaines have created a significant TV empire, which now includes the Magnolia Network (a joint partnership with Discovery). Previously known as Diy Network, the HGTV offshoot thrived with programming aimed at those who love do-it-yourself-related programming. Recently though, one of the channel’s new shows, Home Work, has found itself on the receiving end of some significant backlash. The program has since been removed and, now, series stars Andy and Candis Meredith are speaking out amid the controversy.
thecinemaholic.com

Is Euphoria Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Sam Levinson, ‘Euphoria’ is a teen drama TV series that follows Rue, a recovering teenage drug addict who is on an uncertain but determined path towards recovery. It also documents the lives of her schoolmates as they navigate the perils of being teenagers exposed to unrestricted drugs and sex. It is based on the Israeli television miniseries of the same name.
Allure

Hunter Schafer Debuts Bold New Bangs at the Euphoria Season 2 Premiere

The second season of Euphoria is finally here, which means that the glamourous cast is back in full, hyper-stylized, era-defining force, as deftly demonstrated on last night's red carpet. For a photo call in Los Angeles, the actors each embraced full glam, and Hunter Schafer used the opportunity to show off a set of freshly shorn, abbreviated bangs.
