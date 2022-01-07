New season of HBO's 'Euphoria' finally arrives more than two years since debut

The first episode of Euphoria Season 2 finally hit HBO Max last weekend, breaking the streaming platform’s viewer record since its launch in May 2021. The series, starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and more, premiered with 2.4 million viewers, marking nine times higher than Season 1 Episode 1 that was released in June 2019. According to some tweets, the HBO Max app even crashed when the new episode had just dropped on the platform. With the sophomore season arriving in over two years, fans also revisited the first installment, with eight episodes of Season 1 taking the top 10 spots on HBO Max.
Comments / 0