Hennepin County, MN

Sheriff Hutchinson Says He’ll ‘Let The Citizens Decide’ His Future In Nov. Following Calls To Resign

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article

CBS Minnesota

Sheriff Hutchinson Says He’ll ‘Let The Citizens Decide’ His Future In Nov. After Calls For Resignation Following DWI

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five of Hennepin County’s seven commissioners and a Minneapolis City Council member have joined the call for Sheriff Dave Hutchinson to resign following his drunk driving conviction last month. Hutchinson admitted to drinking before rolling his county-owned SUV on the early morning of Dec. 8 in Alexandria after leaving a Minnesota Sheriff’s Association conference. His blood-alcohol content was almost twice the legal limit, and investigators say Hutchinson repeatedly denied being behind the wheel in the hours after the crash. Hutchinson said in a statement Friday that he is “fully committed to continuing to serve the people of Hennepin County.” “I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

