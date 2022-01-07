ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Essential Items for Your Car’s Winter Survival Kit

By Hearst Autos Gear Team
Road & Track
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA massive snowstorm buried the East Coast recently, stranding hundreds of motorists along the I-95 corridor in freezing temperatures after a major crash involving several tractor-trailers. Many were stuck for 24 hours or more, without food or water. If you were driving through Virginia that day, would you have been among...

www.roadandtrack.com

wshu.org

Here's what you should keep in your car and other ways to prepare for winter driving

It was the stuff of drivers' nightmares. Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine called it "dystopian." This week, motorists were stuck in freezing temperatures – some for more than 20 hours — along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia. Heavy snow fell Monday, causing several vehicles to crash and bringing traffic to a standstill.
TRAFFIC
The Penny Hoarder

Your Winter Emergency Car Kit Should Include These Things

Living in a region with blisteringly cold winters tends to make you somewhat of an expert on winter driving. But skilled winter driving means more than just knowing what to do if you slide on ice or how to properly clear your windshield. It means staying on top of important vehicle maintenance, like checking exterior lights, having your battery tested and regularly monitoring your tire pressure.
CARS
WBRE

With winter weather upon us, emergency car kits recommended

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The winter storm earlier this week helped bring traffic to a standstill in Virginia where many people found themselves stuck on the road anywhere from 12 to 20 hours as temperatures fell below freezing. So what should you do if you find yourself stuck on the road with nowhere to […]
DUNMORE, PA
Fox News

Should you warm up your car in winter?

It's a common sight on a cold day. Parked cars and trucks with steam coming out of their tailpipes as their owners warm them up before driving. But is it necessary?. It was in the old days when cars used carburetted engines, but not so much with modern fuel injected powertrains, let alone electric vehicles.
CARS
FOX 11 and 41

Why clearing snow and ice off your car is essential

On Thursday alone, Washington State Patrol responded to over 100 crashes, as snow and ice made driving conditions worse. Trooper Thorson with WSP says crashes increased tenfold on Thursday. “Typically during a normal workday we would maybe be investigating five to ten collisions,” said Thorson. The number one thing...
WASHINGTON STATE
98.7 WFGR

How Do You Prep Your Car For Winter?

I've always been taught to throw some extra stuff in the trunk for winter. What kind of prep do you to for your car when the snow rolls in?. A snowstorm on the East Coast grinded traffic to a halt along the I-95 corridor heading to DC from Virginia Monday night, causing some people to be stuck in traffic for over 24 hours.
CARS
WTVQ

Drivers urged to equip cars with winter weather kits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) are preparing for Thursday’s winter weather as snow and ice are predicted to impact the commonwealth. KSP asks motorists to be aware of the changing weather conditions in the next 24 hours. “Winter weather is...
FRANKFORT, KY
KIMA TV

Items that should be in your car during inclement weather

Tri-Cities, WA — The risks of driving through winter weather are obvious and with that in mind the Benton County Sheriff's Office has made a few suggestions about items you should think about having in your vehicle. Leaders with the sheriff's office say although there have not been any...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Live 95.9

Is Your Car Prepared For A Frigid Berkshire County Winter?

Getting your vehicle ready for the winter is, as you might agree, one of the more important things you can do as far as weather preparedness goes here in the Berkshires. We have some of the harshest winters in the country. To that I end, I usually like to reach out to AAA's Car Doctor, John Paul for my CITY TALK program to talk about the latest tips on prepping our cars for those frigid months. We, unfortunately, did not get to talk this year, but you may have heard my previous chats with him... and you just might again!
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Traffic Accidents
CNET

The best essential gear for your motorcycle emergency kit

If you're a motorcyclist and regularly go on group rides or rides outside of a city -- whether it's an extended tour or just a short day trip -- you should have some kind of emergency kit with you. Mine has saved my butt more times than I can count. When things go wrong, whether you're in an accident or get a flat tire, you need to be prepared. That's why I'm going to let you in on what I use and even what I keep it in, so you can be sure you're not going to be left stranded miles from home.
BICYCLES
ABC4

How to prepare an emergency kit for your car during a snowstorm

(ABC4) – Perhaps you’ve heard the phrase pack an “emergency kit” in your vehicle and thought what does that mean, or what should I have in it? ABC4 has decided to call up the experts for some helpful tips. Officials at the Utah Department of Transportation tell ABC4 that in extreme conditions ​it’s recommended drivers have things […]
TRAFFIC
AutoExpress

Winter car care: how to keep your car free of winter grime

Your car has a hard time living outside in all weathers. It bakes in the summer sun, endures driving rain and must cope with freezing temperatures, too. But it’s the winter which has the potential to do the most harm to your car. The salt which is used to keep our roads free of ice will try to dissolve unprotected metal, while mud and leaves will conspire to block crucial drain holes and hold dampness in the unseen parts of your car.
CARS
Journal-News

Tips to prepare your home, car for winter weather

Winter weather can put stress on your home and your car as the cold temperatures take a toll during the season. Before the first significant snow falls, before the first brutally cold air arrives, before the fireplaces really get cranking, make sure you are prepared. Start by putting together a...
ENVIRONMENT
rewind943.com

How to survive a snowstorm in your car

With snow likely this week I though this was an important article…just incase!. WHAT TO DO IF YOU’RE TRAPPED IN YOUR CAR DURING A SNOWSTORM – Sometimes winter weather can be so severe that drivers get trapped on the road for hours, or even overnight. So what can you do to prepare in case of this emergency? The American Red Cross says first, you should have an emergency kit stashed in your car with things like blankets, flashlights, nonperishable foods, liquids, and extra batteries. Next, if you’re caught in snow and shelter or help isn’t visible within 100 yards, you should stay inside your vehicle. If possible, put a brightly colored cloth out of your window or tie it to your antenna to indicate distress. In cold temperatures, run the vehicle for no more than 10 minutes every hour to heat the cabin and preserve fuel. Also, make sure the exhaust pipe is clear, and the windows are cracked open to avoid letting exhaust fumes in. You should also keep huddled together inside the car with others to preserve heat, make sure to move your arms and legs occasionally, and stay hydrated. Finally, try not to sleep if you’re alone, but if you’re stranded for an extended period of time with others, take turns sleeping and keep an eye on one another.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
lakercountry.com

KSP offers tips on winter weather kits for your vehicle

Frankfort, KY – Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) are preparing for Thursday’s winter weather as snow and ice are predicted to impact the commonwealth. KSP asks motorists to be aware of the changing weather conditions in the next 24 hours. “Winter weather is here...
FRANKFORT, KY
Road & Track

Here Are the Tools You Need to Get Your Car Unstuck from the Snow

When it's time to dig out your car, SUV, or truck after a snowstorm, do you have the right tools for the job? Or when you find yourself deep in a hole and can't rock or power your way out, how do you escape? If you're out there chipping away with a garden shovel or trying in vain to enlist strangers to push, get with the times and use one of these snow-clearing tools instead.
CARS

