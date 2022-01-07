ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Plastic surgeon offers free treatment to artist with deformity

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42fPSW_0dfdrc2t00
Plastic surgeon performs free surgery to remove deformity File photo. (BraunS/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A New York plastic surgeon has volunteered his services to help an artist who was embarrassed about a growth on his nose.

Conrado Estrada was diagnosed with rhinophyma, described by the National Institutes of Health as a nasal deformity where tumor-like growths appear on the nose.

Estrada told WABC he was embarrassed by the growth on his nose, which made it hard to breathe, especially when out in public. “I felt bad — I felt bad because when I went out, people stared at me, and it was a burden for me,” Estrada told WABC.

Estrada was doing work at the home of Dr. Thomas Romo, a plastic surgeon in New York, when the doctor saw him and immediately wanted to help. “I see this guy and I just told my staff … ‘We’re going to take care of this guy.’ I said ‘book him. We’re not going to charge him.’” Romo told Fox News.

Romo performed the two-hour surgery to remove the deformity and repair Estrada’s nose, WABC reported. Estrada told the station he is feeling great post-surgery and that his life has changed for the better.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Potential deadly risk to kids prompts 3 companies to recall in-home elevators

Three companies that sell in-home elevators have issued voluntary recalls over concerns that children could become trapped inside, posing risks of serious injury or death, federal regulators announced Tuesday. Bella Elevator, Inclinator Company of America and Savaria Corp. recalled about 69,000 elevators that pose a risk of pinning children between...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
WHIO Dayton

Fire safety experts say planning, quick reaction key

As smoke poured through the halls a New York City high-rise on Sunday, killing 17 people in the Bronx, tenants were faced with a life-or-death decision: Should they stay put or try to escape?. Several survivors later told reporters that when they saw their hallways fill with smoke, they returned...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHIO Dayton

Author Kwame Alexander to launch new trilogy this fall

NEW YORK — (AP) — A trilogy by award-winning children's author Kwame Alexander that tells the saga of an African family begins this fall with “The Door of No Return.”. The book will be published Sept. 27, Little Brown & Company announced Tuesday. According to the publisher, the three books follow the lives of 11-year-old Kofi and his family from pre-colonial Ghana to the “woes and wonders” they face in Europe and America.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Surgeon#Deformity#Wabc#Fox News
WHIO Dayton

Want to live on a cruise ship? New ship will offer the opportunity

Cruising is often thought of as an option for an extravagant vacation, but a company is working to change that by creating a luxury residential ship. Storylines is projected to launch in 2024 and will have fully furnished rooms between one and four bedrooms, along with studios and two-story penthouses on its ship, CNN reported. The price for those homes range from $400,000 up to $8 million, per CNN.
ECONOMY
WHIO Dayton

The Foodbank changes drive-thru hours

DAYTON — The Foodbank drive-thru will no longer be open on Mondays. The Foodbank announced in a Facebook post that the drive-thru will only be open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting Jan 11. >>West Carrollton City Schools announce switch to remote learning. The changes will not...
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Indigenous news outlets, nonprofits drive deeper coverage

PHOENIX — (AP) — Kiowa tribal member Tristan Ahtone remembers just getting started in journalism over a decade ago and pitching ideas on Indigenous topics. His bosses would say things like: “We ran a Native story earlier this year. Do we need another one?”. Thankfully, he said,...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
55K+
Followers
81K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy