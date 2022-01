The Health Secretary has said he was “appalled” by the “vile behaviour” of anti-vaccine protesters who entered a test and trace centre in Milton Keynes on Wednesday.Sajid Javid’s comments follow an incident in which dozens of marchers entered the facility and appeared to damage and remove testing equipment in videos shared on social media.I was appalled to see Piers Corbyn and his mob threaten NHS test and trace staff who are working so hard to keep people safe. This kind of vile behaviour is unacceptable.— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) December 30, 2021“I was appalled to see Piers Corbyn and his mob...

PROTESTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO