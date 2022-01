Tributes have been paid to model, actress and transgender activist April Ashley, who has died aged 86.One of the first Britons to undergo gender reassignment surgery, she was made an MBE in 2012 for her campaigning work for the transgender community.Singer Boy George tweeted: “R.I.P April Ashley! A force of nature and transgender high priestess!”R.I.P April Ashley! A force of nature and transgender high priestess! pic.twitter.com/VBPwJUyUph— Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) December 28, 2021LGBTQ rights campaigner Peter Tatchell called her “the GREAT trans trailblazer for decades” and “hero”.“I was so honoured to know & support her...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO