Doctors say getting outside in winter can be good for your health

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the temperatures dip, we tend to seek...

Related
cbslocal.com

Researchers Say Loneliness Is Bad For Your Health

This is the time of year when we think of gathering with family and friends. But what about those who have no one to gather with, who are left lonely? CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

4 ways pets are good for your health and well-being

Many pet owners have found support from their pets throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and there’s science to back up the physical and mental health benefits to pet companionship. The American Heart Association, a global force for longer, healthier lives, and its Healthy Bond for LifeTM initiative, offers four science-backed...
PETS
arcamax.com

Terrified of needles? That can affect your health

No one likes getting stuck by a needle. Whether for a blood test, vaccination, or blood donation, needle sticks are something most people would prefer to avoid. Yet, judging only by schedules for routine vaccinations and tests, the average healthy person can expect at least 165 needle sticks over a lifetime. Get hospitalized? That might add dozens or even hundreds more. And the number of needle sticks experienced by people with diabetes, HIV, and some other illnesses hovers in the “don’t ask” range.
HEALTH
Post Register

Bust your health excuses — for good

Simple steps can decrease our risk of cancer, heart disease, and other leading killers. So why aren’t we taking them?. You already know the “should:” You should eat well, exercise, and take care of yourself. But life is demanding, and it’s often easier to slack than be diligent when it comes to your health.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Fast Company

The science behind why snowy weather is good for your mental health

During the busy period at the beginning of a new year, stress can feel everywhere. But you can resist the hustle and the overwhelm of the new year in a surprising way: Embracing snow. By finding snowy destinations for a quick getaway or even as a venue for your remote work, you can improve your mental health by tapping into mindfulness and finding ways to get active in colder climates. And fortunately, the winter season is an ideal time to embrace snow. If you’re unsure where to find snow.
ENVIRONMENT
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How to tell if your symptoms are Omicron, Delta, a cold or flu

PERSONAL hygiene is extremely important - especially when it comes to protecting ourselves from viruses. As coronavirus cases continue to spread, with the Omicron variant now standing it's ground, it's likely you're on high alert for the slightest cough or sniffle. Colleagues, relatives and friends are commonly complaining of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

COVID-19: One Omicron Symptom Can Show Up On Your Skin

A sign that you may have become infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant may show up on your skin. A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of reports of Omicron symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public. The top five symptoms recorded were:. Runny nose,
SKIN CARE

