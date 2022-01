Gently slithering out of a medium to slow speed corner on a slightly damp, quite cold road, suddenly I was aware of certain sadness descending upon me. Was it because the car I was in was unworthy of the mountain road across which I was flinging it? By no means, because for the money the Alpine A110 is the best driver’s car in the world that you might also choose to use every day. And none is better than the Legende GT, which comprises the soft suspension of the standard car with the additional poke of the S motor. Was it that I realised I’d overdone it and that shortly the Alpine and I were to make an unscheduled appearance in a field full of sheep several hundred feet below the road I was on? Not this time, I am pleased to report.

