There’s Potential For Freezing Rain On Sunday

By Meg McNamara
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday morning’s snow may be done , but we can’t let our guard down this weekend.

A cold front will track through Maryland starting late on Saturday night and continuing into Sunday.

Rain is likely on Sunday, but low-level cold air also means there’s a chance we’ll get some freezing rain.

Frozen precipitation is most likely for those who live along the I-95 corridor and all points west Sunday morning and afternoon.

This has the potential to create very dangerous conditions on the roads.

The timing also isn’t ideal for Sunday’s Ravens game, which is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m.

Please stay with WJZ for updates and be prepared to change your travel plans.

