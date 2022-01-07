ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Yellow Eyes front man Will Skarstad gets indulgent in his solo project, Ustalost

By Luca Cimarusti
CHICAGO READER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City black-metal band Yellow Eyes stand out from the pack with the opulence and indulgence in their brutality. Their topsy-turvy song structures, sweeping melodies, and epic structures bring a sense of grandeur to their take on what’s often a stark genre. Somehow the solo project of Yellow Eyes singer...

chicagoreader.com

Comments / 0

Related
CHICAGO READER

Emily Blue makes 80s pop for every era on The Afterlove

I won’t pretend it’s possible to rank pop music from different decades in a defensible way, but Emily Blue’s new self-released third album, The Afterlove, makes a great case for the whimsy and arena-size ambition of the 1980s. Blue largely eschews nostalgia, despite using synth sounds from a bygone era, instead reimagining the futuristic idealism of the 80s for an era that’s on the other side of EDM—and that’s still making sense of the imprint left by that genre’s balderdash brogue. Blue understands that a pop song can express hope even when its lyrics evoke depression and loss, and her embrace of that paradox gives The Afterlove an intoxicating power. The best of these opulent, amiable tracks accomplish what any great pop song does: they make the world feel a little less lonely.
MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

Clementine Wink drops the most surreal Hen of the Woods album yet

Clementine Wink is probably best known to Gossip Wolf readers as the bassist for local industrial trio Civic Center, and for good reason—her melodic bass lines often provide the driving heartbeat of the band’s booming, brooding jams. Wink also releases compelling solo music as Hen of the Woods, expertly blending found sounds, sampled recordings, off-kilter piano, swaths of tape hiss, and other sources. Last week she dropped a new digital album, These Banisters Aren’t Blue (a riff on the title of Lana Del Rey’s latest full-length), which features the most surreal Hen of the Woods productions yet. Her sonic canvases include the minimal, blooming drones of “Rock Candy Sweet” and “Lying” and the warped “Like I Didn’t Just Fall at Your Feet,” which transmogrifies Del Rey’s “Wildflower Wildfire” into ghostly smears of sound.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Hana Vu carves new pop landscapes with Public Storage

Storage units, with their heavy padlocked doors and stockpiles of intimate possessions, are ripe for metaphors about emotional compartmentalization. On her debut album, Public Storage, Los Angeles guitarist and songwriter Hana Vu finds inspiration there, drawing on memories of the storage units her family used during their frequent moves and her subsequent feelings of displacement. At 21 years old, Vu has already become a local electro-pop fixture with an impressive list of career triumphs: she’s opened for Soccer Mommy and Wet, collaborated with Willow Smith on her 2018 single “Shallow,” and released a concept EP focused on two Hollywood A-listers, 2019’s Nicole Kidman / Anne Hathaway. But on Public Storage, released by Ghostly International in November, Vu shifts the spotlight from red carpets to plagued psyches. While the album’s roots stretch back many years, Vu typically spent only a day or two writing and recording each of its 12 tracks. The record’s disarming frankness needles at Gen Z’s agonies and anxieties. “World’s Worst” is a brazen cross section of existential dread, despite its light drum cadence and jaunty flute: Vu declares herself the world’s worst color, talker, lover, and winner. “My House” is a spiritual sequel to Diana Ross’s 1979 hit “Itʼs My House,” transplanting the narrative from an opulent mansion to a dirty “hole in the wall.” The album reaches its peak powers when Vu navigates the contrast between her concise, pithy lyrics and lush arrangements—“Everybody’s Birthday” juxtaposes chipper cowbell and gold-plated shame, for instance, while “Maker” pairs thrumming banjo with flagrant desperation. The heart of Vu’s appeal is her deference to a bygone pop-music landscape still fresh in our memories—the tizzy over Lana Del Rey, the fixation on Lorde, the rise and fall of Avril Lavigne. Vu offers an unvarnished addition to this spit-shined canon—it’s made to look picture-perfect, but her relentless urgency reveals flaws underneath. With her squeamish album art, references to school shootings (“April Fool”), and nods to the West LA fires (“Heaven”), she demonstrates that she’s acutely aware of pop music’s thematic blind spots—and she’s here to shine a light.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Front Man#Indulgence#New York City#Yellow Eyes#Bandcamp
CHICAGO READER

Tireless collaborator Reno Cruz steps out with his debut solo album

Since moving to Chicago from his native California in 2017, singer-songwriter Reno Cruz has made an indelible mark on the city’s indie-rock and soul-music scenes, spending the past few years playing guitar in the Lala Lala live band and collaborating with Gossip Wolf faves such as Wyatt Waddell, Sen Morimoto, and Shawnee Dez (who also works for the Reader). After the pandemic hit in March 2020, Cruz began occasionally dropping lush, lovingly orchestrated solo tracks that display an easy candor about feelings of isolation and solitude. Two of those songs, “Your Love” and “F.I.L.I.N.T.H.,” reappear as standouts on Cruz’s debut solo album, Falling in Love Is Not That Hard, which arrives digitally on Friday, January 21, via his Bandcamp. That night he’ll celebrate with a set at Lincoln Park venue Golden Dagger, which was just rehabbed after a fire; Macie Stewart of Ohmme headlines.
CHICAGO, IL
DoYouRemember?

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Irene Ryan Began Performing At 11 Years Old And Worked Right Up Until Her Death In 1973

Actress Irene Ryan was actually born Jessie Irene Noblitt in 1902. She began her career at the young age of 11 after winning a contest for singing the song “Pretty Baby.” It sparked her love for performing and acting and her career blossomed when she met Tim Ryan. They married when she was 20 and performed in vaudeville as a double act. They starred in several short comedies as Tim and Irene.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy