ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

ON DIGITAL MARKETING: Your start-of-year business growth audit

myheraldreview.com
 4 days ago

The start of the new year is a great time for all business owners to take some time to reflect on the past 12 months and set goals for the coming year. This is also a great time to audit your business performance to determine where you are in relation to...

www.myheraldreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Sinuate Media Launches Marketing Platform to Reduce the Digital Divide for Small Businesses

Sinuate Media Launches Approach Positive platform to support the 17 million new businesses expected to start in 2022 by making digital marketing more accessible. Sinuate Media, a full-service marketing technology firm headquartered in Mesilla, New Mexico, announced the launch of Approach Positive, an online platform that makes digital marketing accessible for small businesses. With the U.S. Census Bureau projecting 17 million new businesses to start in 2022, Approach Positive aims to reduce the strain business owners feel to keep up with digital marketing and compete against large brands who have marketing teams and big budgets to support their growth.
MESILLA, NM
HackerNoon

7 Innovative Ways To Grow Your Business In The New Digital Sphere

With the new year putting even more focus on the virtual world, it’s vital for small businesses to seize any opportunity to grow. As the digital scene changes month by month, smart entrepreneurs and owners of startups must be continually on the lookout for the next big thing. Here are seven of the top innovative ways to take your business to the next step as the digital sphere continues to shift, including partnership marketing, video SEO, virtual events, augmented reality, and even augmented/virtual reality.
SMALL BUSINESS
TechRadar

The best marketing email examples for small businesses

Email marketing is a powerful way for you to communicate with potential customers, and persuade them to buy from your small business. People on your email list have already signed up to get more information from you, and now you've got their details saved with the best CRM software. So...
SMALL BUSINESS
nohoartsdistrict.com

Growing your Small Business with these Different Types of Marketing

Being your boss is one of the most convenient jobs you can have. You become in charge of operations, decision-making, and everything that has to do with your business. However, no business becomes a success overnight. You need to carefully plan it, prepare for it, and allot time, patience, and many resources. Moreover, a thriving business starts with a small business. If starting a small business is hard, growing it can be more challenging. But it doesn’t mean you can’t do it.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Marketing#Business Growth#World Economy
HeySoCal

8 Ways to Market Your Business on TikTok

From Dunkin’ Donuts to the NBA, countless brands have hitched a ride on TikTok, the latest social media bandwagon. Since its launch in 2018, the user-generated, video-based app quickly grew from its China origin to an international sensation. With nods to its predecessor, Vine (RIP), TikTok turns nearly every content creator into a top-tier video editor and storyteller. The platform delights millions of users with its endless stream of FYP (For You Page) content, that is specifically geared towards your searches, interests, and frequently viewed subject matter.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
retechnology.com

New to RPR? Start Here to Boost Your Business

Are you getting started with RPR? This is the class for you! In this 45 minute webinar, you'll learn some RPR basics, such as how to:. Stop running around to find what you need... our one-stop-shop will help you save time and improve productivity. RPR is a NAR member benefit and is included in your annual dues to the National Association of REALTORS®, so there is nothing to buy. No subscription fees, no renewals.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Financial Auditing Professional Services Market to see Booming Business Sentiments | Grant Thornton, Mazars, Moore Stephens

The Financial Auditing Professional Services research report combines vital data incorporating the competitive landscape, global, regional, and country-specific market size, market growth analysis, market share, recent developments, and market growth in segmentation. Furthermore, the Financial Auditing Professional Services research report offers information and thoughtful facts like share, revenue, historical data, and global market share. It also highlights vital aspects like opportunities, driving, product scope, market overview, and driving force.
MARKETS
Salina Post

WRIGHT: Want to start a small business? 2022 could be your year

It’s hard to believe 2021 is almost over—but here we are. And if you’ve been thinking about starting a small business for a while, then the upcoming year could be the perfect time. But I totally get that it can be hard to know where to start, so let’s walk through five important tips that will help you make that small business dream a reality in 2022.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
muncievoice.com

How To Start Your Own Business

With the increased availability of start-up capital and the proliferation of online tools, it’s never been easier to start your own business. But with all those new businesses popping up, many people are starting to wonder if now is really such a good time to be launching a new company. As you ponder that question yourself, here are some things you should keep in mind.
SMALL BUSINESS
bigeasymagazine.com

Is Your Business Digitally Accessible?

In order for a business to flourish in a digitally focused world, your online presence needs to be accessible to everyone. Digital discrimination is, unfortunately, a real and all-too-common occurrence nowadays, and many businesses do not even know that they are doing it. If you generate online content of any...
ECONOMY
lakecountybanner.com

Tips for Starting Your Contracting Business

Getting any business off the ground and ensuring it’s sustainable is a challenging endeavor, but it can be significantly more stressful when attempting to start your construction contracting business. Dealing with heavy machinery, labor-intensive work, and many safety hazards can cause you to lose money and end up shutting your doors. Be aware of the initial steps to take to safeguard yourself and your fledgling business.
ECONOMY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Digital Technology Platforms Market 2021 Key Business Opportunities, Impressive Growth Rate and Development Analysis to 2031

Global Digital Technology Platforms Market 2021 is a complete research study that portrays the present Digital Technology Platforms industry situations. Our latest study will provide the readers a complete knowledge about the past, present, and futuristic Digital Technology Platforms market aspects. In the beginning, elemental information stating the basic overview, product type, applications and Digital Technology Platforms development status is presented in this report. The key Digital Technology Platforms market trends which have led to the development of Digital Technology Platforms will drive useful market insights.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

3 Ways to Avoid Marketing-Budget Traps

Inefficient allocation of marketing funds can result in inaccurate targeting, revenue loss, reduced productivity and even business closure, but there are proven ways of sidestepping these pitfalls, even in the midst of budget cuts.
TRAFFIC
Cheddar News

Peakz Launching Its Own Digital Cannabis Dispensary, Offers NFT Courses

The world of NFTs and cannabis are colliding as luxury cannabis company Peakz gears up to launch a digital dispensary in the metaverse. CEO Jessie Grundy and Tiffany McBride, managing director of social equity ventures at The Parent Company, an investor in Peakz, joined Cheddar to break down exactly how a digital dispensary would work. Grundy also talked about offering low-cost NFT courses in an effort to help Oakland, California, residents not miss out on new investing opportunities, and McBride discussed why the tech-forward vision of Grundy was worth investing in for The Parent Company. "He comes with really fresh ideas that he's vetted, that he's experienced in, and I really believe the thinking along Jessie's lines is the future of cannabis," she said. "He's more than just flower and a story. He comes with concepts that are new that are innovative, and that is easy for us to get behind."
OAKLAND, CA
MarketWatch

Danaher says Q4 revenue growth will exceed its guidance, stock climbs premarket

Danaher Corp. said Tuesday it expects fourth-quarter core revenue growth to exceed its own guidance, boosted by better-than-expected results at all three of its operating segments. The life sciences company is ow expecting revenue to grow in a high teens to low-twenties percentage range from the year-earlier period. "We were particularly pleased with the strength of our base business across the portfolio, which was up approximately 10% in the quarter," CEO Rainer M. Blair said in a statement released ahead of the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference later in the day. "We also saw better than expected revenue growth in Cepheid's molecular diagnostics business driven by both respiratory and non-respiratory testing demand." The company will report fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 27 before market open. Shares were up 1.2% premarket and have gained 24% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy