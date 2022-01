Police ended their three-day search on Monday at the Manchester home where 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery was last known to live in 2019. Attorney General John M. Formella did not disclose what detectives found during the search of the home on Gilford Street, but continued to ask for the public's help in trying to locate the girl. Formella also asked for privacy for the current resident of the home, as they are not connected to the case.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 11 HOURS AGO