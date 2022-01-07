Longtime Tribune film critic Michael Wilmington dies at 75

A 1998 Chicago Tribune portrait of then-film critic Michael Wilmington. He died Jan. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles, at the age of 75. Charles Osgood/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Michael Wilmington, Chicago Tribune film critic for 15 years and a singular, ardent lover of cinema, died Thursday in hospice care at Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013, according to his longtime friend Jackie Fitzgerald.

He was 75.

“We stayed really good friends,” said Fitzgerald, who met Wilmington when she was a fellow Tribune staffer and who confirmed the death. “In addition to his generosity of spirit, he was so passionate and knowledgable about movies. And he wanted to share that.”

News of his death began circulating on social media Thursday. On Friday, critic and author Joseph McBride, Wilmington’s fellow University of Wisconsin-Madison film society programmer and, later, collaborator on the 1974 book “John Ford,” told the Tribune of Wilmington’s fierce devotion to the medium he cherished.

Amid an often fractious multi-year collaboration on their Ford book, McBride recalled that “we once got into a fistfight, in the student union, because I’d loaned him the novelization of ‘The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.’ And he wouldn’t return it. So we had a fistfight over it. But we sort of patched it up and got back to work.”

This was at a time (the late 1960s) and in a place (the UW Madison campus) when film culture had expanded its boundaries and built significant audiences. No fewer than three dozen separate film societies sparked countless arguments and imaginations on campus.

McBride recalled the time one “left-wing Maoist group,” besotted with the brazen, often contradictory politics and equally brazen cinematic techniques of Jean-Luc Godard, met their Waterloo in Wilmington. The cinephile and budding critic agitated for the film society to screen what was then a wildly unfashionable title: the Howard Hawks/John Wayne Western “El Dorado.”

“Mike gave a 15-minute speech in support of that film,” McBride said. “And I mean a full 15 minutes. He was weeping, literally weeping, by the end of it. And the left-wing Maoist kids were so stunned, they voted the film in for a screening.”

Wilmington was born Nov. 23, 1946, in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, the son of Edna and Martin Wilmington. After a divorce, Edna raised Michael in Arlington, Virginia; Chicago; and Williams Bay, Wisconsin.

During his 15-year Tribune tenure as film critic, Wilmington was often seen at screenings and festival events accompanied by his mother. She was enough of a fixture to be made an honorary member of the Chicago Film Critics Association. She died in 2009.

At UW Madison, as an eager student of international cinema as well as the work of Hollywood masters such as Ford, Hawks, Orson Welles and countless others, Wilmington found his calling. Two, in fact: as a cinephile, and as a student actor.

Among other plays, McBride directed Wilmington in Edward Albee’s “The Zoo Story.” During the run of that show, McBride recalled, “Mike’s death scene was so vividly acted that twice I feared he had really died.” Wilmington also appeared in a controversial staging of “Peter Pan,” staged by future Organic Theatre Company and Hollywood director Stuart Gordon, in which Captain Hook and his fellow pirates were depicted as Chicago police, and young John and Wendy Darling (Wilmington played John) were, in McBride’s words, “squares radicalized by hippiedom.”

Word got out in previews that the production featured 10 nude female performers. The Madison police padlocked the student union door on opening night. McBride then offered to host the production at a lecture hall in another campus building, initially scheduled for an evening of Buster Keaton films. “Only two of the original 10 girls appeared naked,” McBride recalled Friday. “But it was a wonderful evening.”

Wilmington wrote extensively on film for Madison’s alternative weekly, Isthmus, among other publications. Moving to LA, he wrote steadily for the Los Angeles Times from 1984 to 1993. He moved to Chicago in 1993 to take the full-time staff film critic job at the Tribune, writing after his Tribune tenure for the Movie City News website. His final review for that LA-based website, a piece on Jim Jarmusch’s “Paterson,” appeared in late 2016.

“He was interested in such a wide variety of things,” Fitzgerald said Friday. “Politics, sports, music. He was a pack rat; so many books. He had two storage units, one in LA, one in Chicago. He could’ve opened up a bookstore. And a vinyl store.”

On Facebook and Twitter, colleagues around the country paid tribute to Wilmington, who lived in LA in his final years.

“He was a friend, a mentor and professional advocate. I will miss his passionate intensity,” tweeted Chicago journalist, critic and sportswriter Patrick McGavin. Los Angeles-based Ken Mate,one of Wilmington’s oldest friends from UW Madison and from his LA years, posted on Facebook Thursday: “He was a film scholar and a fine human being.”

On Jan. 4, two days before Wilmington’s death, Mate relayed in a Facebook post that earlier this year Wilmington was dealing with a broken hip and other setbacks, and his final months were not easy ones. “As a result of complications from that fall and as a result of the progression of Parkinson’s, he is now going into hospice care,” Mate wrote.

He added: “I don’t know if there is anyone who knew more about movies than Michael Wilmington and anyone who loved them more.”

On Jan. 8 the National Society of Film Critics, of which he was a member, will dedicate its annual awards voting to Wilmington’s memory.

Michael Phillips is a Tribune critic.

