As many as 500,000 people may have been infected with Covid-19 last week, the chief medical officer has said.In a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Dr Tony Holohan estimated that between one in 10 and one in 20 people had picked up the virus over the seven-day period from December 29 to January 5.As Ireland has a population of around five million, this would represent up to half a million positive cases.The estimate is based on an official seven-day incidence rate of 2,876 per 100,000, while factoring in “constraints on testing and undetected infections”.In summary, the overall epidemiological situation...

