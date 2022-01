This article describes a series of strategies and drafting techniques relevant to commercial real estate loan workouts and enforcement. The following is not a “how-to” primer on loan enforcement or restructuring the distressed loan. Instead this article identifies some of the current solutions and insights that have been observed, implemented and proposed during this pandemic-impacted workout cycle. These are “Real Estate Loan Enforcement Hot Tips for 2022.”

