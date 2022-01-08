ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Orange County reports 3rd COVID death of child younger than 5 years old

Health officials in Orange County confirmed its third COVID-related pediatric death.

According to an update issued by the OC Health Care Agency on Thursday, the child was younger than 5, though they did not say whether the child was a boy or a girl. Health officials also didn't say when the child died.

"We have lost another precious young life to this terrible virus; it is our third pediatric death in Orange County since the start of the pandemic," said HCA Director and County Health Officer Dr. Clayton Chau. "This is yet another somber reminder that we must continue to do everything we can to protect our loved ones, especially our little ones under 5 years of age who are not able to be vaccinated."

Meanwhile, hospitalizations have eclipsed the peak of the first wave in July 2020. As of Thursday, there were 724 people hospitalized with the virus in Orange County. The county says 87% of the people hospitalized are unvaccinated.

READ ALSO: Doctor explains why omicron is so contagious, new symptom to look out for

Omicron continues to break previous daily highs for case rates in California due to its transmissibility.

"COVID-19 has been spreading very quickly. Cases are reaching levels that we haven't seen throughout this pandemic," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, Deputy County Health Officer. "We strongly urge our county residents and visitors to please take all preventative measures to reduce your risk of getting sick or hospitalized. Even though breakthrough infections are possible, the most important thing you can do is get vaccinated and boosted to maximize your immunity to COVID-19 and reduce your chance of getting severely infected."

Health officials say between Dec. 30 and Jan. 5, the seven-day average COVID case rate in Orange County jumped from 25.5 to 67.5 per 100,000 people and the average number of daily cases rose from 822 to 2,179.

Earlier this week, the U.S. urged that everyone 12 and older get a COVID-19 booster as soon as they're eligible.

Boosters already were encouraged for all Americans 16 and older, but Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed an extra Pfizer shot for younger teens - those 12 to 15 - and strengthened its recommendation that 16- and 17-year-olds get it, too.

For more information on COVID in Orange County, including case counts, vaccination information and testing sites in the county, visit ochealthinfo.com/covid .

B G E
2d ago

A photo of an empty bed?.... not saying I want to see a dead child (please don't misunderstand)... but these reports are always so illusive & vague. They've admitted that they're listing EVERY death as a Covid death regardless of the Actual COD. This is becoming embarrassing.

guest
2d ago

I got covid from someone fully vaccinated. I’m not vaccinated at all . My symptoms were like a mild cold. I feel great. The fully vaccinated person is struggling. Why would I need to vaccinate now that I have natural antibodies?

Freebird
2d ago

Not breast feeding, vegan foods, vegetable oil, formula and all around lack of nutrition along with pregnancy vaccines and vaccines immediately after birth doesn't help the healthy development of your child to build a natural immunity to any illness.

