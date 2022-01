The game director for first-person shooter Valorant, Joe Ziegler, has revealed that he is leaving the team to “start something new”, seemingly within Riot Games. In a December 30 blog post, Ziegler – who has been working on Valorant for eight years – revealed that he would be leaving his post as game director and passing the torch to Andy Ho, a Riot Games veteran who has worked on both League of Legends and Valorant across two spells at the company, totalling more than 11 years of experience. Ziegler says that Ho “has my full faith and trust that he will continue to grow and evolve Valorant year-over-year to become even better than what I could imagine it to be.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO