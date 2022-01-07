ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Live deer found in car's hatchback during traffic stop

Middletown Press
 4 days ago

NEWBERRYTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police who pulled over a suspected drunken or drugged driver in Pennsylvania discovered a live deer that had apparently...

www.middletownpress.com

CBS Philly

Pennsylvania State Police Release Photo Of Tattoo From Body Found At Neshaminy State Park

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after they say a body was found in Neshaminy State Park Saturday morning. A police source told CBS3’s Alicia Roberts the body was found around 10 a.m. The park was immediately closed to the public as an investigation began. “Something like this does not occur very often and people were very surprised that this occurred,” Trooper Nathan Branosky told CBS3. Authorities said the body is of a Black female between 40- and 50-years-old. She has the name Lisa tattooed on her right arm. CBS3 cameras were there as the Pennsylvania State Police’s forensic team left the park around 5 p.m., along with half a dozen investigators. “We’re still trying to determine the specifics of how long she was there for,” Branosky said. “Currently, her body is at the Bucks County coroner and there will be an autopsy done this week to determine a cause of death.” The park spans 339 acres, including multiple entrances, and sits along the Delaware River in Lower Bucks County. CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
New York Post

Police discover live deer in car trunk in DUI stop

A Pennsylvania woman had more than junk in her trunk during a traffic stop this week. Newberry Township Police were shocked to find a live deer in the trunk of the 19-year-old’s car when they stopped her Thursday for allegedly driving under the influence. The driver told the officers...
HARRISBURG, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
CBS Sacramento

45 Pounds Of Meth Found In Car Stolen From California During Traffic Stop In Nebraska

SEWARD, Neb. (AP/CBS13) — Deputies in Nebraska made a surprising find after stopping a tractor-trailer — 45 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a stolen vehicle being hauled by the semi. The incident happened Dec. 17 but was announced in a news release from the Seward County Sheriff on Tuesday. Deputies stopped the semi that was hauling eight vehicles on Interstate 80 near the Seward exit. Deputies unloaded a 2021 Infiniti SUV for further inspection and found five pounds of methamphetamine in the speaker compartment and another 40 pounds in a spare tire. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $315,000, the sheriff said. Further inspection revealed the Infiniti had been stolen in California. An investigation is continuing with the help of federal agencies, the sheriff said. Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox40jackson.com

Pennsylvania police find live deer inside car during DUI stop

This deer wasn’t in the headlights – it was in the trunk. Police officers in Pennsylvania were surprised Thursday night when they found a live deer inside the trunk of a driver’s car during a DUI stop, police said. The driver told officers with the Newberry Township...
YORK COUNTY, PA
fox5ny.com

Police find 7 bodies, including multiple dead children, inside home

MOORHEAD, Minn. - Authorities said Sunday that the bodies of seven people were discovered inside a twin home in a northwestern Minnesota city but did not say how they died. Police said the victims included four adults and three children. They were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the home in Moorhead. Those family members called police.
MOORHEAD, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 3 Killed In Maryland Snowplow Crash

Authorities have revealed the identities of three people killed when their car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police say Shawde Ajee Nayonta Wicks, 27, of Clinton; Natasha Ann Hunter, 41, of Baltimore and Gary Eugene Early of Baltimore all died when their Cadillac collided into the back of a Peterbilt snowplow dump truck at Columbia Pike near Briggs Chaney Rd., on Jan 3.
MARYLAND STATE

