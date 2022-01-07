ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Model Brooks Nader says someone used an AirTag to track her

By K. Holt
Engadget
 4 days ago

Although Apple's can be useful for helping find lost belongings, ever since the tracker went on sale , critics have that bad actors could use it to stalk people. Brooks Nader, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, claims someone secretly placed an AirTag in her coat and tracked her movements for several...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

CBS New York

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Says She Was Stalked After Someone Planted Apple AirTag In Coat Pocket At NYC Bar

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is sharing her terrifying ordeal after she was stalked by a stranger. Brooks Nader says she was at an upscale bar in Manhattan when someone slipped an Apple AirTag into her coat pocket, tracking her for hours. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) “Once I was already on my walk home, halfway home, I got a notification that was like, someone’s tracking you and has been for a while. So I freaked out, obviously,” she said. “I had no idea that these existed until it happened to me.” The AirTag, which is designed to help people find keys and other items, was created to discourage unwanted tracking. Apple has listed ways to disable AirTags. For more information, click here.
MANHATTAN, NY
inputmag.com

NYC-based model says she was stalked via AirTag

Brooks Nader, a 26-year-old model living in New York City, says she was followed for five hours after a stranger put an AirTag in her coat pocket. Nader relayed the incident on her Instagram story. “I never share stuff like this but what the F^% does this mean?” Nader wrote...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Philadelphia

What to Do If You Get a Message That an Apple AirTag Is Tracking You

Police are warning people to be vigilant after receiving reports of Apple AirTags being used to follow individuals without their knowledge. The small tracking devices, which are about the size of a quarter, made headlines recently when Brooks Nader, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, revealed that someone had slipped an AirTag into her coat pocket while she was out with friends in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood.
TECHNOLOGY
newsy.com

Model Brings Attention To Dangers Of Apple's AirTag Tracking Device

A tiny piece of tech about the size of a bottle cap could have life-changing implications if exploited by the wrong person. Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Brooks Nader shared her story on Instagram about someone who had been tracking her using an Apple AirTag. A stranger apparently slipped it into...
CELL PHONES
Seattle Times

Are Apple AirTags being used to track people and steal cars?

On a Sunday night in September, Ashley Estrada was at a friend’s home in Los Angeles when she received a strange notification on her iPhone: “AirTag Detected Near You.”. An AirTag is a 1.26-inch disc with location-tracking capabilities that Apple started selling earlier this year as a way “to keep track of your stuff.” Estrada, 24, didn’t own one, nor did the friends she was with. The notification on her phone said the AirTag had first been spotted with her four hours earlier. A map of the AirTag’s history showed the zigzag path Estrada had driven across the city while running errands.
TECHNOLOGY
