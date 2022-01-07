ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Edo Kayembe: Watford sign DR Congo midfielder

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatford have signed midfielder Edo Kayembe from Belgian side Eupen on a four-and-a-half-year deal. The DR Congo international scored four goals in 39 appearances after moving to Eupen from Anderlecht...

