Presidential Election

60 Percent of Voters Say Biden Is Failing on Economy, Why Are Economists Praising His Job?

By Alex J. Rouhandeh
Newsweek
 4 days ago
"There's just a lot of historical evidence Americans do not like inflation," said Brookings Institution economist Gary...

Comments / 36

Viva Satire !
4d ago

60 percent of Americans are listening to Trumpublicans and Fox News, who never tell the truth out the Economy, while a Democrat is in the White House.

Reply(9)
7
Joe Poker
3d ago

They keep trying to prop up this failure of a president and people are seeing through the lies.. Red Wave Coming.. FJB 🖕🖕🖕

Reply(3)
6
Bonita Martinez
2d ago

biden is the bestman for the job of being president he is a very strong president he has been there being a poor person to a person who has a heart of gold with all of us in his mind you have a 79 year old president who is not going to back off because of Manchin's actions who is he to be against the party dems who hes a part of Haha so Republican that it andeven scares the Republicans Biden will pass the bill to and for all of us and then he can get back to the business at hand

Reply(1)
3
