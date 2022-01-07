She’s back! UConn women’s basketball legend Sue Bird announces she’s returning to the WNBA for 19th season

One day, Sue Bird will walk off into the sunset behind a legendary career of championships at every level to her name. That day is not today.

Following speculation that she would retire, Bird, 41, announced Friday via social media that she will return for her 19th WNBA campaign in 2022.

The Seattle Storm, where Bird has played her entire WNBA career, tweeted “Bird is back” with a graphic of Bird, before the four-time WNBA champ posted on her Instagram a clip from the Storm’s 2021 playoff loss to the Phoenix Mercury where fans were chanting “one more year,” along with the caption “Ok ☺️Let’s gooooo.”

The team later deleted the tweet as Bird is technically a free agent and contract negotiations aren’t supposed to happen until Jan. 15.

“I’m not 100% surprised,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said Friday. “I think for a player sometimes the hardest thing is to know when it’s the perfect time to walk away. You don’t ever want to leave too soon, and you certainly don’t want to stay too long. But I think given the way Sue played this year and how she feels physically, I think she’s making the best decision that she feels comfortable with, and I’m happy for her.”

Bird had a strong 2021 season with the Storm, averaging 10.0 points and 5.3 assists per game on 43.1% shooting (41.9% on 3s), but the legendary UConn point guard and WNBA’s all-time assists leader dwelled on the retirement question more so this offseason than ever before.

The 12-time All-Star, five-time All-WNBA First Team selection and three-time Second Team pick already said this summer that Tokyo was her last Olympics, where she took home her fifth gold medal with Team USA. Then, her emotional jersey swap with close friend Diana Taurasi in their playoff meeting this past September prompted many fans to fear they’d seen the last of Bird.

“I’ve been really trying to push away those thoughts,” Bird said after that game. “This is the first offseason where I feel like I need to weigh it. This is the first time I’m going to sit back and see how I feel. I know for sure I want to let the emotion of the season die down.”

If there was one bastion of hope, Bird had previously said that she’d like to finish her career on the Storm’s home floor, Climate Pledge Arena, formerly known as Key Arena. The team hasn’t played there since the 2018 season, the same year they won the franchise’s third title, as the facility underwent a multi-year renovation project.

Bird was there for the arena’s opening for Seattle Kraken games this winter. When asked about her potential retirement on the Manning brothers’ “Monday Night Football” broadcast, she indicated playing there was still important to her.

“We just opened a new arena here in Seattle,” Bird said at the time. “I happened to be in there the other day for the opening Kraken game. And it was tempting — the thoughts of playing there were very tempting. I’ll leave you with that.”

“I think it’s great for the league that she’s back for another year. I think it’s tremendous for the people of Seattle. I know they’re opening their new building that they’re really excited about,” Auriemma said. “I know that the fans probably had a huge impact in her decision. She means a lot to that town. She means a lot to the fans of that city. She means a lot to the franchise and she means a lot to the WNBA.”

The Storm, who lost Breanna Stewart to a season-ending Achilles issue, fell in the second round of the 2021 playoffs to the Mercury. The team faces some big offseason questions with Stewart and Jewell Loyd both unrestricted free agents, but Bird will seek to help guide them to a third WNBA title in five years upon her return.

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com