After Herring’s opinion, Gloucester to redirect sales tax revenue for new school construction

By Dave Ress, Daily Press
 4 days ago
Residents tour Gloucester High School in 2016 as part of a study of possible renovations to the school. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press/TNS

Gloucester County will redirect proceeds from its 1 percentage point sales tax surcharge from repaying old school building debt to new construction or renovation projects, the county board of supervisors decided.

The change of mind comes in response to an opinion from Attorney General Mark Herring that the county had not complied with state law about such surcharges or with what it told taxpayers during the 2020 sales tax referendum.

“This is a difficult and appropriate decision,” board chairman Robert Orth said, after supervisors’ closed-door session to discuss the implications of Herring’s opinion.

Using proceeds to ease the impact of existing debt “was thought to be in the best interest of the county and taxpayers,” he said. It reflected legal advice the board received at the time, he added.

The board action directs county staff to re-do the current budget to redirect the money, with no specifics as to where the money would now go.

Herring’s opinion said “The plain language of (the Code of Virginia section on sales tax surcharges) is clear that the statute applies to ‘capital projects for new construction or major renovation of schools.’” The surcharge is supposed to expire when any loans or bonds for such new construction or major renovation are repaid, the opinion added.

The opinion said the referendum question on the 2020 ballot said the surcharge “shall be used solely for capital projects for the construction or renovation of schools” and that information about the matter given to county voters “further support the fact that the sales tax revenues would be used prospectively for new construction or major renovation of Gloucester’s public schools and not for debt mitigation.”

Nearly 62% of Gloucester County voters voted for a sales tax increase.

The county’s budget calls for using the surcharge to pay down some $39 million in mostly old school construction debt. For the current fiscal year, that would be a payment of $3.5 million with a set aside of an additional reserve of $1.5 million.

Dave Ress, 757-247-4535, dress@dailypress.com

