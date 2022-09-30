Nick Cannon Just Welcomed His 10th Child 2 Weeks After Welcoming His 9th

Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars.

The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the statement read. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.”

In a message on their website, Archewell (which was named after their first child, son Archie Harrison, who was born in May 2019), Meghan and Harry thanked the love they received after the birth of Lili, who is named after the Duke of Sussex’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his late mother, Princess Diana. “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” the message read. “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

So who are the celebrity babies of 2022? Read on for all the stars, actors and singers who have given birth and welcomed kids so far this year.

Nick Cannon & Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell welcomed their third child together on September 30, 2022. This is the Wildin’ Out star’s tenth child. In a lengthy Instagram post, Cannon proudly announced the birth of his son Rise Messiah, “Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.❤️🙏🏾” The baby is Cannon and Bell’s third child after son, Golden, and daughter, Powerful. Cannon also shares son, Legendary, with ex Bre Tiesi. He shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with ex Abby de La Rosa, who announced in June 2022 that she’s pregnant with another of Cannon’s children as they are currently awaiting his 11th baby. LaNisha Cole gave birth to a healthy baby girl 2 weeks before the birth of Rise on September 15, 2022. He also shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon and ex Alyssa Scott also share son Zen, who died in December 2021 at 5 months old from brain cancer.

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together on September 22, 2022, very shortly after giving birth to their sixth. Ilaria Catalina Irena is the little girl’s name and Hilaria said mom and baby are happy and healthy. “Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you.” Alec and Hilaria tied the knot in 2012 and are already parents to Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 18 months. Alec also shares a son, Ireland Baldwin, 26, with ex Kim Basinger.

Nick Cannon & LaNisha Cole

Keeps on going. Nick Cannon just announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The America’s Got Talent host posted on Instagram on September 15, 2022, that model LaNisha Cole gave birth to a healthy baby girl. He captioned the post, “Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.” He continued, “Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty. As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children.”

Meanwhile, Nick is also expecting two more babies on the way with his partners Brittany Bell and Abby De La Rosa. In his caption, he defends LaNisha saying that she is “one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls,” he has known, Nick added, “And only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted. As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us peace that surpasses all understanding.” The Wild “n Out star also has twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey, two children with Brittany, as well as twins with Abby. Nick revealed that his son Zen, who he shares with Alyssa Scott, passed away from brain cancer at five months old in December 2021.

Nicholas Cage & Wife Riko Shibata

Nicholas Cage, Riko. Getty Images

Nicholas Cage and Riko Shibata have welcomed their first child together. People confirmed the ConAir star and his artist wife welcomed a baby girl, August Francesca, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. “Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter,” the couple’s rep told the magazine. “Mother and daughter are doing fine.” August is Riko’s first child, while Nicholas has two sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, with previous relationships. The 27-year-old Riko’s pregnancy was confirmed back in January, with Nicholas commenting to People at the time: “It’s true and we are very happy,” in a statement. The couple were introduced in Japan by mutual friends while Nicholas was on-location filming Prisoners of the Ghostland.

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

Image: MEGA Agency

The latest addition. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson just had their second baby via surrogate on August 5, 2022, according to her reps to Page Six. The surrogate gave birth to a baby boy. Khloé’s reps confirmed the announcement to Page Six on July 13, 2022. The statement read,“ We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” Khloé and Tristan have one daughter, True, 4. A source told Page Six that, “Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself’” Page Six’s source said. Tristan cheated on Khloé with former personal trainer Maralee Nichols and fathered a child, Theo, with her in late 2021.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Image: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are parents of two! TMZ reported on July 14, 2022, that the Game of Thrones alum and the Jonas Brothers member had welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, in early July in Miami, Florida. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020 in Los Angeles, a year after they married in Las Vegas. “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” a rep for Turner and Jonas told People in July 2022.

Pippa Middleton & James Matthews

Image: Getty Images

So lovely. Pippa Middleton gave birth to her third child sometime in the last couple of weeks. The British socialite followed the steps of her sister Kate Middleton when she gave in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital. Her two other children, son Arthur, 3, and daughter Grace, 1, were born in the same hospital. Many outlets confirmed the pregnancy when Pippa was spotted at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on the weekend of June 3, 2022, wearing a green dress that highlighted her baby bump. She and her husband James Matthews were spotted with her brother James Middleton, his wife, Alizée Thévenet and her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Pippa and James tied the knot in May 2017 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield.

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

The best team. Brian Austin Green just applauded Sharna Burgess’ birthing skills. The Last the Night star revealed to E! News on July 1, 2022, that the Dancing With the Stars ballroom dancer gave birth their first child together on June 27, 2022. “Her water broke Sunday night,” Brian told the outlet. “I was in Sacramento Saturday night for a screening of this. I flew home Sunday morning. We went to bed. Her water broke at 1:30 in the morning.” The couple went to a pre-planned appointment and received confirmation that their baby was indeed on the way. “The doctor said, ‘Yeah, for sure your water is broken. You guys are packed, right? I’m sending you to the hospital,'” Brian remembered. “So we went to the hospital and she’s amazing. She’s just the best.”

Sharna Burgess posted a glimpse of the little one on her Instagram. “Zane Walker Green 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm My heart is now forever outside of my body. 🤍,” she captioned the post. Brian has four other children: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5 and Kassius, 20. “I’m just spending as much time as possible with Zane, with the kids, and really just making it a family environment,” Brian said. “What an amazing f–king year. What an amazing week.”

Post Malone

Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.l

Posty is officially a dad! During an interview with Howard Stern on June 13, 2022, the rapper confirmed the birth of his first child—and his engagement! Post Malone made a quick mention of his baby while discussing his typical studio schedule, sharing, “I woke up at 2:30…in the afternoon. I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went and played some [music],” he said. Stern interjected to confirm that the rapper welcomed his daughter. Later, when asked if he likes to “[keep] all that quiet” instead of announcing the special news, Post Malone explained that he believes everyone should make their “own decisions” about these announcements.

In the same interview, the 26-year-old artist seemingly confirmed that he and his girlfriend got engaged. While not much is known about the rapper’s now-fiancée, Post Malone confirmed that he and his longtime partner were expecting their first child together back in May 2022, per TMZ. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” he told the site at the time. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger

Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

Expanding the family! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their second daughter together on May 21, 2022. The couple announced the birth of their baby girl, Eloise, the following day on May 22, 2022 via Instagram. Pratt and Schwarzenegger, who tied the knot in 2019, are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Lyla. The Jurassic World star, for his part, also shares 9-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

“We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt,” Schwarzenegger captioned an image of a birth announcement, which revealed her daughter’s name and birth date. “We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.” Pratt shared the same birth announcement on his Instagram, adding, “Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful.”

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky

Fred Duval/MEGA.

Baby on the brain! Rihanna reportedly gave birth to a baby boy gave birth in Los Angeles on May 13, 2022 according to TMZ, which was the first outlet to report the news. The Barbados native debuted her baby bump for the first time in January 2022 during a photoshoot alongside her boyfriend ASAP Rocky in Harlem, NY. In the photos—which you can see here—the “Umbrella” singer wore low-rise jeans and a long pink puffer jacket, which she unbuttoned past her belly button to show off her growing bump. ASAP, for his part, wore a denim varsity jacket and leather pants, and could be seen kissing Rih on the forehead in one of the shots. Later that same week, the Fenty founder shared another angle of her growing baby bump with fans on social media. “How the gang pulled up to black history month,” Rihanna captioned an Instagram photo taken in her bathroom in February 2022.

Aaron Paul & Lauren Parsekian

Aaron Paul just revealed that he has a son! The Breaking Bad star broke the news on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on April 19, 2022. Paul brought pictures of his son to the late night show, where he also revealed that he asked Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston to be his baby’s godfather on his birthday. Paul also has a daughter, Story Annabelle, 4, who he also gushed about on the show when he said that his daughter treats his newborn son like a doll.

On April 20, 2022, Paul’s wife Lauren Parsekian posted a picture of the baby with the caption “Ryden Caspian Paul 💙 We’ve spent the last month getting acquainted with this little guy and we couldn’t be more in love. Born on a full moon, he has such a gentle and knowing spirit. I’m so deeply thankful that he chose us to be a part of his journey. Name inspired by our favorite artist, @markryden.” The father also posted on his Instagram, “My little man. Ryden Caspian Paul. So happy you are out in this world you beautiful boy you. I promise to make you proud little guy. We have been absorbing this baby boy for the last month and feel it’s time to finally share the news of his arrival. We love you endlessly.”

Elon Musk & Grimes

Image: AP Images.

Elon Musk and Grimes are parents of two. Grimes, who welcomed son X AE A-XII with Musk in 2020, confirmed in an interview with Vanity Fair in April 2022 that the two had a second child, a baby daughter in secret in late 2021. “I don’t know what I was thinking,” Grimes said of why she decided to keep the news a secret. “I don’t know.” Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, went on to reveal that she and Musk have named their newborn, whom she described as “colicky,” Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. Her nickname is Y.

Grimes and Musk, who started dating in 2018, split in September 2021. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk said in a statement at the time. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.” Grimes told Vanity Fair that she and Grimes welcomed their newborn via surrogacy three months after their breakup. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” she said of their relationship status. “We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. … We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand.”

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney

Image: LRNYC / MEGA.

Jennifer Lawrence welcomed her first child with husband, Cooke Maroney, in February 2022, according to public records obtained by TMZ. The site reported that Lawrence—who married Maroney, an art gallerist, in October 2019—gave birth in Los Angeles County. She first sparked pregnancy rumors in the summer of 2021.

Lawrence told Vanity Fair in November 2021 that plans to keep her child’s life private. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” she said. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

The Hunger Games star also revealed in an episode of the Naked With Catt Sadler podcast in 2019 that she met Maroney in New York City while taking a break from acting. “I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” she said at the time. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully. He’s my best friend so I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. It’s the greatest. You find your favorite person in the planet and you’re like you can’t leave. So I wanted to take that offer,” she finished with a laugh.

Odell Beckham Jr. & Lauren Wood

Image: AP Images.

Los Angeles Rams player Odell Beckham Jr. welcomed his son with girlfriend Lauren Wood on February 17, 2022, just days after his Super Bowl LVI win. The NFL star shared the exciting news on February 23, 2022, taking to Instagram to share a photo with his newborn son and Wood by his side. “2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth,” the Super Bowl champ began. “The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me… a moment I will never forget and cherish forever.”

The football star went on to reveal his baby boy’s name is “Zydn.” He wrote, “Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better.” OBJ also thanked his girlfriend and the mother of his child, adding, “Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much.”

Just days after his son’s birth, Beckham also underwent surgery to correct a knee injury he suffered during the Super Bowl championship game. He revealed that the surgery was a “success,” noting, “Like I’ve said all along “IT WAS WRITTEN.” Im just sticking to the script and seeing where God will take me. Honestly I’ve been through so much to get to where im at.. I duggg deep, and figured out a lot about myself along the way. If there’s one thing I can take from all the work and growth, it is that I AM as resilient as they come.”

He continued, “Too much heart to not keep walkin in faith! Lol I kno yall probably tired of hearing me say this every year now “this my year” BUT IM GON BE BACK!!! U better believe imma be back , and imma be back better than ever before. I mean that Shxt from the bottom of my heart. Filled wit LOVE and gratitude. I wanna thank u all for the love and support, this is not the end; but only the beginning to everything I’ve ever dreamed of.”

Anderson Cooper & Benjamin Maisani

Baby name: Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper.

Anderson Cooper announced that he and his former partner, Benjamin Maisani, welcomed their second child together via surrogate on February 10, 2022. The CNN anchor shared the exciting news for the first time on his Anderson Cooper 360 show with a photo of his first son, Wyatt Morgan. “If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it’s because he now has a baby brother,” Cooper revealed.

“His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him,” Cooper continued, before sharing a photo of the adorable newborn. “This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable. He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

Cooper went on to explain that he and his “best friend and former partner,” Maisani, will continue to raise Wyatt and baby Sebastian together as co-parents. “Wyatt calls me ‘Daddy’ and Benjamin ‘Papa,'” he said. “We’re a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well.”

The broadcaster ended his exciting announcement with a heartfelt tribute to his family—including his mother Gloria Vanderbilt, his father Wyatt Emory Cooper and his brother Carter Cooper, all of whom have passed on. “When I announced Wyatt’s birth, I said I liked to imagine my mom and dad and brother, all who are no longer alive, their arms around each other, smiling and joyful at his birth,” Cooper said. “These past 22 months, I felt them watching over us very strongly and I already feel their love for Sebastian. The family I was born into may be gone, but I feel them alive in the family we’ve created, new love, and new life.”

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

Image: Lionel Hahn/Abaca/Sipa USA.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child together on February 2, 2022. Kylie announced the news on February 6, 2022, with a black-and-white Instagram photo of her holding her baby’s hand. “2/2/22,” she captioned the post. (See the photo here.) Many of Kylie’s friends and family commented on the post with their well wishes to the mother of two. “Mommy of two life ❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼,” Kylie’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, commented. Her mom, Kris Jenner, wrote, “Angel Pie.” Kylie and Travis—who welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster, in February 2018—announced their pregnancy with their second baby in September 2021.

“She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again,” a source told People at the time. “She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

Image: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have welcomed their first child together via surrogate. Chopra confirmed the news in an Instagram post on January 21, 2022. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the post read. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Chopra and Jonas married in December 2018 two years after they started dating. Their baby is the third Jonas Brothers child. Nick’s older brother, Joe Jonas, and his wife, Sophie Turner, welcomed their daughter, Willa, in 2020. His other older brother, Kevin Jonas, and his wife, Danielle Jonas, have two daughters: Alena, who was born in 2014, and Valentina, who was born in 2016.

Ashley Graham & Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham gave birth to twin boys with her husband, Justin Ervin, on January 7, 2022. “Just and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy,” Graham wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “I am taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG.” Graham and Ervin, who married in 2010, welcomed their first child together, a son named Isaac Menelik Giovanni, in 2020. “I learned how much love you have inside of you—this overwhelming love that made me look beyond everything that was happening in those really trying times. I had to stay focused on taking care of Isaac and myself. [Isaac] has no idea what’s going on—his reality is just us. This is a time where we can look back and say we got through it and we did it together,” Graham told Byrdie in 2021 about motherhood.

Michelle Kwan

Baby name: Kalista Belle

Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan announced in an Instagram post on January 5, 2022, that she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Kalista Belle. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival of Kalista Belle Kwan!” she captioned the post, which included a photo of Kalista Belle and a slideshow of Kwan’s growing baby bump. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she’s a perfect miracle. I had a hard time picturing what she might look like yet it seems like she’s been in my life forever. This has been a challenging journey to motherhood (not to mention a very long labor!!!) and I’m glad I never gave up. I feel so grateful to have had the support of so many during this time, including my fertility doctor, doctors and nurses who looked after me, friends that shared their stories, and of course, my family & my ❤️ who I could not live without.”

She continued, “As people closest to me know, I’m always full of surprises and tend to keep my personal life private. And, I’ve wanted to share this happy news for many months but each milestone seemed to be exciting and daunting at the same time. Each step of the way, I knew that there was still more time needed until I could hold her in my arms. Here’s a quick montage of the last 9 months to catch you all up:).” Kwan ended her post with a message to other mothers. “Also, I want to send my best to all the mom’s out there (as we all know, moms rule the world!). And, I wish anyone trying to conceive in any which way (ivf, iui, surrogacy, adoption and naturally) all the success and love. You’re not alone on this path and I’m pulling for you 🙏🏼” she wrote.