ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville households now eligible for federal broadband assistance

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UUVY_0dfdkljx00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Millions of Americans struggle to pay for internet service, but now more than a quarter of US households may be eligible for federal financial assistance to help save money on their bills in 2022.

AT&T and Cricket Wireless opened enrollment on Friday for the new Affordable Connectivity Program. The $14 billion Affordable Connectivity Program, which replaces the temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit program, lowers the cost of internet service by up to $30 per month for eligible households, or up to $75 per month on qualifying Tribal lands.

Governor Pritzker announces broadband investment for Illinois

If you are currently receiving the Emergency Broadband Benefit, you do not need to re-verify your eligibility for the new program until March 1. If you are not receiving the Emergency Broadband Benefit, you will need to the federal government’s National Verifier here .

For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Codefi has a learning opportunity for people interested in learning how to code

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – According to the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development, the Department of Labor and Delta Regional Authority last year awarded Codefi and partners nearly $1.7 million to expand the Code Labs program from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to nine communities in Southern Missouri and Western Kentucky over the next three years. According to the […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Attorney General Todd Rokita takes more action to protect Indiana from foreign robocallers

INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita called on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to put measures in place to better prevent foreign-based illegal robocalls aimed at scamming Americans. “Hoosiers are sick and tired of getting scam calls, along with everyone else in the country,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Bad actors who willfully or blindly enable illegal […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear unveils budget investments to create, attract jobs of the future, ready workforce

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear outlined his budget plan related to infrastructure improvements and investments in economic development and tourism. The governor noted the state’s recent record-breaking economic growth, with more than $11.2 billion in new investments and 18,000 new full-time jobs in 2021 alone. The governor’s said that continuing economic development momentum will […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Veteran-owned, firefighter founded business looks to expand to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indianapolis-based junk removal company is planning to expand to Evansville over the next two-three years, officials say. Along with Evansville, officials say the business plans to expand to South Bend, northwest Indiana and Terre Haute. According to the Fire Dawgs’ website, their business is veteran owned and founded by firefighters. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ind#Americans#At T#Cricket Wireless#National Verifier#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

FEMA gives advice on generator safety

(WEHT) — Generators can be helpful during a power outage, but they present serious health and safety concerns. FEMA gives these tips to help avoid danger while using one. Safety TipsBe aware of hazards, such as carbon monoxide poisoning, fire and electrocution. Be sure to read the manufacturer’s instructions on how to use the generator. […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WEHT/WTVW

New Pickleball complex coming to Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Warrick County Parks Board officially signed the lease to provide land for construction of our Pickleball complex, officials say. Sources say the land is located on Vann Road on the Warrick County Trail System next to Newburgh Jr. Baseball fields. A construction committee tells us they are in the process […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local health officials follow up on CDC guidelines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evolving COVID-19 guidelines are leading to people wondering, when can I return to work after a positive COVID test? The CDC announced a new set of guidelines last week, lowering the isolation period to just five days. Vanderburgh County Health Department administrator Joe Gries says you must meet specific criteria during […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
WEHT/WTVW

Chicago union leaders OK plan to resume in-person class

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago schools are poised to resume classes this week after leaders of the Chicago Teachers Union approved a plan with the district late Monday over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety protocols. Both sides had been locked in an increasingly nasty standoff that canceled classes for four days in the nation’s third-largest […]
CHICAGO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky Education Commissioner gives opinion on proposed budget

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — In response to Gov. Beshear’s proposed 2023 and 2024 fiscal year education budget, Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass released this statement: “There is no greater investment in our state’s future than education, which ensures the next generation is prepared to successfully enter the workforce and contribute to the incredible economic growth […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy