Evansville households now eligible for federal broadband assistance

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Millions of Americans struggle to pay for internet service, but now more than a quarter of US households may be eligible for federal financial assistance to help save money on their bills in 2022.

AT&T and Cricket Wireless opened enrollment on Friday for the new Affordable Connectivity Program. The $14 billion Affordable Connectivity Program, which replaces the temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit program, lowers the cost of internet service by up to $30 per month for eligible households, or up to $75 per month on qualifying Tribal lands.

If you are currently receiving the Emergency Broadband Benefit, you do not need to re-verify your eligibility for the new program until March 1. If you are not receiving the Emergency Broadband Benefit, you will need to the federal government’s National Verifier here .

