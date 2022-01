If you live in a place where it snows, you may have already experienced your first snowfall of the year. As soon as you see your first snowflake, you take that as a personal invite from Mother Nature herself to go outside and enjoy. Your vision of the perfect snowy day may include snow tubing, making a snowman, and wrapping up the afternoon with a mug of hot chocolate with marshmallows. You love looking at that fresh, untouched blanket of snow and all the activities that come with a snow day, which is why you need snow puns to use for your Instagram captions.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO