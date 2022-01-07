The 'Hype House' Show Has Been Teased Forever — but When Was It Filmed?

22-year old Chloe Veitch is slowly but surely becoming a familiar face on Netflix. When we first met her, she was trying to find love the right way on Too Hot to Handle and turned herself quickly into a fan favorite for staying away from the drama. A year later, she would show up on The Circle, and once again get attached to another player, only to end up disappointed. She keeps looking for love in the wrong places but is still her chill, cool self, and that’s why she’s a darling to many. The players on The Circle would agree since she wound up as a runner-up. We’re looking forward to seeing her stick around, but first, here’s a roundup of her Netflix journey so far:

