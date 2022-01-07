10.2% jump in Iowa sales tax revenue in last half of 2021

AMES — An Iowa State University study finds immigrant entrepreneurs are less likely to choose Iowa as their place of business. ISU economics professor John Winters says one main reason Iowa is being avoided is the state’s cold climate, especially during the winter. “Immigrant entrepreneurs are certainly an important part of the U.S. economy and the entrepreneur ecosystem,” Winters says, “and they’re not equally dispersed across the U.S. and to be quite honest, parts the Midwest, Iowa may never have the level of immigrant entrepreneurship that California has.”

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO