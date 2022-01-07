ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

10.2% jump in Iowa sales tax revenue in last half of 2021

KGLO News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — Consumer spending in Iowa is driving state sales tax revenue higher. Over the past six months, there’s been a more than 10% increase in sales tax payments to the state. The latest...

www.kglonews.com

KGLO News

Potential 2022 push to ban smoking at Iowa casinos

DES MOINES —- Smoking has been banned in public places in Iowa since 2008, but there’s been an exception that has allowed smoking in the gaming areas of Iowa casinos. Senator Janet Petersen, a Democrat from Des Moines, notes the state’s tribal casinos and some state-licensed casinos temporarily moved to ban smoking to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
DES MOINES, IA
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Department Of Revenue Revises Withholding Tax Tables

Look closely at your pay stub next time and you should see a little less state income tax being withheld. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue revised its withholding tax tables Monday. This is the first change in eight years. Single filers making $50,000 a year should see a total of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Kansas City Star

Mississippi tax revenue jumps during 1st half of budget year

Mississippi government collected more money during the first half of this budget year than it did during the same period a year earlier. With the robust collections, legislative leaders and Republican Gov. Tate Reeves say they want to approve some sort of tax cut during the three-month session that ends in early April. But, they are far from agreeing on details.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
casinobeats.com

Iowa sees December wagers and revenue decrease

Iowa saw its wagers and revenue decrease in December as the state’s sportsbooks ended 2021 generating nearly $270m in bets. According to PlayIA, a source for news and analysis of the Iowa gaming market, December’s wagers fell short of the record $287.2m wagered one month earlier, as the volume of betting slipped to $8.6m per day over the 31 days of December from $9.6m per day in November.
IOWA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

City-parish sees 19% jump in October sales and use tax collections from year ago

For the city and parish combined, recurring sales and use tax collections totaled just over $20 million in October, a 19% increase over the same month in 2020. That’s according to a recent report from the city-parish finance department, which shows the drastic swings in sales tax collections over the course of the pandemic. The report also found October collections were up more than $58,000 from September.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KGLO News

ISU study: Iowa’s cold weather is big turn-off for immigrant entrepreneurs

AMES — An Iowa State University study finds immigrant entrepreneurs are less likely to choose Iowa as their place of business. ISU economics professor John Winters says one main reason Iowa is being avoided is the state’s cold climate, especially during the winter. “Immigrant entrepreneurs are certainly an important part of the U.S. economy and the entrepreneur ecosystem,” Winters says, “and they’re not equally dispersed across the U.S. and to be quite honest, parts the Midwest, Iowa may never have the level of immigrant entrepreneurship that California has.”
IOWA STATE
#Tax Revenue#Personal Income Tax#Corporate Income Tax#General Fund#The Department Of Revenue
US News and World Report

Hawaii Council Predicts Tax Revenue Jump as Tourism Rebounds

HONOLULU (AP) — The Council on Revenues on Thursday predicted that the Hawaii's general fund tax receipts will surge 15% during the current fiscal year through June as tourism recovers from the COVID-19 downturn. During the next fiscal year, which runs from July through June 2023, the council expects...
HAWAII STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Lodging Tax Revenues Making a Comeback in Faribault

Kelly Nygaard is Faribault Tourism Director, Main Street Program Coordinator and Marketing Director for the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. On the Wednesday KDHL AM Minnesota program Nygaard said lodging tax receipts in the community at the end of the third quarter surpassed all of 2020. Last year...
FARIBAULT, MN
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
smcorridornews.com

State sales tax revenue totaled $3.6 billion in December

AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today said state sales tax revenue totaled $3.56 billion in December, 24.4 percent more than in December 2020. The majority of December sales tax revenue is based on sales made in November and remitted to the agency in December. Year-over-year increases for most...
TEXAS STATE
KGLO News

GOP lawmakers resolve to cut Iowa income taxes in ’22

DES MOINES — The 2022 Iowa legislative session starts next Monday and Governor Kim Reynolds and her fellow Republicans in the House and Senate are putting tax cuts the top of their agenda. “We’re shooting to make another big reduction in the taxes that Iowans pay,” Senate Majority Leader...
IOWA STATE
ed88radio.com

Arkansas’ December tax revenue up almost 19%

An almost 20% gain in December sales tax revenue and an almost 12% fiscal year-to-date (July-December) gain in sales tax revenue has pushed overall Arkansas tax revenue up 1.5% over budget estimates. Revenue in the first six months of the fiscal year was $3.896 billion, up 5.4% compared with the...
ARKANSAS STATE
penncapital-star.com

Revenue Dept.: Pa. collected $3.8B in tax revenue in December

The state ended 2021 on a high note, collecting $3.8 billion in tax revenue in December, which was $464.3 million, or 13.7 percent, ahead of projections, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced Monday. With Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s last budget address just about a month away, the state has collected...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Crookston Daily Times

MN Department of Revenue: Minnesota tax brackets for 2022

The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced the adjusted 2022 individual income tax brackets. For tax year 2022, the state’s individual income tax brackets will change by 3.115 percent from tax year 2021. This annual adjustment will prevent taxpayers from paying taxes at a higher rate solely because of inflationary changes in their income.
MINNESOTA STATE
Killeen Daily Herald

Killeen generates $31.5 million in sales tax revenue amidst record inflation

Killeen is on track to shatter a budgeted 1.5% increase in sales tax revenue established in the 2022 Fiscal Year budget with over $31.5 million in sales tax revenue. Sales tax is collected by the Texas comptroller based on sales made within a particular taxing district, and is then paid out to the applicable city.
KILLEEN, TX
kotatv.com

Rapid City growth continues, sales tax revenue proves it with what is looking to be a record setting year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s been another big year for sales tax in Rapid City. In fact, it’s slated to be the biggest one yet. Previously, 2020 saw record setting numbers just over 30-million dollars. However, even though data hasn’t been collected for the last two months of this year, numbers are already rivaling last years revenue.
RAPID CITY, SD

