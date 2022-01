I come from a long line of farmers. When my parents moved to Wisconsin as refugees of the Vietnam War, farming allowed them to connect back to Laos, to the people, the culture, and the land. Wisconsin’s cornfields replaced the rice fields of Laos. But for me as a child, farming was just a chore. I have five siblings and we were each assigned a row of green beans. My mom gave us each a big five-gallon bucket and our chore was to fill that bucket. Whoever filled it first got bragging rights. Then you dumped the bucket of green beans in the truck and came back to do a second row.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO