We've all been waiting a long time for Dying Light 2 - for a while, it felt like a game that was never going to see the light of day. Thankfully, Techland pushed through and you can now pre-purchase Dying Light 2 ahead of its release. If you're looking at this, there are a few bonuses you can get your hands on. Depending on which version you're after, here's what you need to know about the additional items you can pick up for Dying Light 2 before its release.

