Snyder County Courthouse Annex renovations nearly complete

MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Treasurer Deb Kratzer and her two staffers are looking forward to relocating to the newly renovated Courthouse Annex in a few weeks.

“It’s a much nicer space,” said Kratzer, who, with her co-workers, has been working in an office on the first floor of the Middleburg courthouse that has had no carpeting or a partial ceiling since flooding damaged the room in August.

The $2.1 million renovations of the 6,566-square-foot annex, which used to be the former M&T Bank next to the courthouse, began in mid-2021 but supply issues delayed the work to convert the attached building into offices for the treasurer, county commissioners, chief clerk and elections.

The lack of available steel caused months of delays and now that the work is nearing completion, the opening could be further postponed due to difficulty in obtaining stair railings, Commissioner Chuck Steininger said.

“Supply issues are still a problem,” he said.

County board Chairman Joe Kantz is hopeful that the work will be completed in time for Kratzer to relocate her office by the end of this month and the other offices to move in by late February.

The renovations include a new elevator, circle top windows, which Kantz said was a “nod to” the original 1899 building, and the addition of two office spaces that will be available to attorneys and their clients.

“I think this is helping to revitalize Middleburg,” he said of the building improvements in the downtown area.

Once the commissioners’ suite is relocated from the first floor of the courthouse, work will begin on a $150,000 renovation to accommodate the sheriff’s office, which will move from the former county jail adjacent to the courthouse.

“It’s a good move that makes sense for prisoner transports,” said Commissioner Adam Ewig of reducing the public exposure of inmates being moved by deputies to the courtroom.

The commissioners have not yet discussed what to do with the 1800s-era building once the sheriff’s office is relocated, he said.

Future improvements include the paving of the public parking lot across the street from the Annex, which Kantz estimates will cost about $80,000, and renovations to 35 W. Market St., Middleburg, near the courthouse which will be the new office space for the county planning and EMA Services, which are now located in the courthouse basement.