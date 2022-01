Wild swings continue to plague the crypto market with Bitcoin and Ethereum failing to rally at every attempt in the last two or so months. This week, Bitcoin revisited the $42,000 support after losing over 38% in gains since tapping a new all-time high and is currently trading at $41,813. Ethereum plunged after price lost grip on the $3,600 support and is now retailing for $3,108.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO