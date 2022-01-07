WATCH: Man intercepts check, gets away with $3,000; Florence police need your help to find him

FLORENCE, Colo. — The Florence Police Department needs your help to identify a man suspected of committing fraud.

According to detectives, a local business in Florence was sending out checks to pay vendors and the man in the video below intercepted one of them.

The suspect then cashed the check in at the Bank of the San Juans in Pueblo West and was able to withdraw over $3,000.

Anyone with information asked to call Florence police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.