ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The show must go on! Hugh Jackman returns to the stage as Harold Hill in The Music Man on Broadway after beating Covid

By Justin Enriquez For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

He was forced to step down from his new Broadway show after testing positive for Covid-19 just before a performance on Christmas Eve.

And now Hugh Jackman has made a return to the stage as Harold Hill in The Music Man on Thursday following his recovery.

The renowned actor, 53, was pictured with his co-stars during the curtain call at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zR5z5_0dfdiCyE00
The show must go on! Hugh Jackman (pictured) returns to the stage as Harold Hill in The Music Man on Broadway after having Covid. Pictured with co-stars Shuler Hensley and Sutton Foster

The X-Men star and the cast all wore detailed marching band outfits for the musical.

At one stage, Hugh and his colleagues watched actress Sutton Foster, who is playing the character of Marian Paroo, sing on stage.

Jackman, Foster and fellow actor Shuler Hensley appeared to be in good spirits at the conclusion of the show as they were spotted smiling and chatting with one another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fujZH_0dfdiCyE00
An electrifying performance: The actor, 53, and his colleagues watched actress Sutton Foster, playing the character of Marian Paroo, sing on stage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vfAii_0dfdiCyE00
Back to doing what he does best: The X-Men star was pictured with his co-stars during the curtain call at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City following his recovery from Covid

Hugh had been sidelined for more than a week following his Covid diagnosis.

The Prestige actor revealed the news in a video shared to Twitter last month.

He captioned it: 'Just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms and as soon as I’m cleared … looking forward to getting back to The Winter Garden! @MusicManBway'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gAQ2P_0dfdiCyE00
Sad news: Hugh Jackman revealed last month that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to perform on Broadway

In the short video, Hugh donned a black face mask as he addressed his 14.6million followers.

He said: 'Hey good morning, so I just wanted you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID. My symptoms are like a cold, I have like a scratchy throat and bit of a runny nose but I'm fine. And I'm just gonna do everything I can to get better ASAP.

'And as soon as I'm cleared I'll be back on stage heading to River City. So just wanted you to hear from me. So please stay safe, be healthy, be kind.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362Y7H_0dfdiCyE00
Dynamic duo: Hugh began his stint on The Music Man at the Winter Garden Theater alongside actress Sutton Foster on December 20
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdZp4_0dfdiCyE00
'My symptoms are like a cold, I have like a scratchy throat and bit of a runny nose but I'm fine': In the short video, Hugh donned a black face mask as he addressed his 14.6million followers

Hugh began his stint on The Music Man at the Winter Garden Theater alongside actress Sutton Foster on December 20.

However ahead of a Christmas Eve performance on Friday, 46-year-old Foster had tested positive and was unable to perform that night on Broadway.

And luckily an understudy named Kathy Voytko was able to jump into the role in just five hours despite only ever rehearsing for the show once that same day.

Audience footage captured the moment Jackman, the star of the show, taking a moment during the cast bows to highlight the amazing feat.

'It humbles me,' Jackman said. 'The courage it brings, the dedication, the talent. The swings, the understudies, they are the bedrock of Broadway.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EwFnd_0dfdiCyE00
Hugh said: 'And I'm just gonna do everything I can to get better ASAP. And as soon as I'm cleared I'll be back on stage heading to River City'

During the tribute to Voytko, Jackman brought out all the last-minute replacements to the stage to honor them for their dedication and hard work in helping the show go on.

Jackman said the the latest COVID surge has been troubling to Broadway, which usually enjoys larger audiences during the holiday season.

'It's happening all over Broadway. This is a time we've never known,' Jackman said

'We're in our fourth preview, we're all just sort of learning, so swings and understudies have not had a chance to learn.'

He then joked: 'Take it from me, real superheroes do not wear capes.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ntb4_0dfdiCyE00
Hugh signed off on the video by sweetly saying: 'So please stay safe, be healthy, be kind'

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

'Music Man' Nightmare! Hugh Jackman Latest Positive COVID-19 Cast Member, Forced To Put Broadway Comeback On Pause Amid Scott Rudin Abuse Allegations

Hugh Jackman is the latest Music Man cast member to test positive for COVID-19, forcing him to put his Broadway comeback on ice. The 53-year-old actor made the upsetting announcement on Twitter Tuesday, revealing the cast is going downhill fast. Article continues below advertisement. Holding the phone up, Jackman wore...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

More Closures On Broadway: ‘The Music Man’ Goes Dark Through End Of December; Star Hugh Jackman Tests Positive For COVID-19

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “The Music Man” has canceled all performances through the end of the year due to COVID-19. It’s one of many forced to close either temporarily or for good. Alison Proudfoot was getting her money back for “The Music Man” on Tuesday. “We planned our whole trip around this,” she said. She and her partner came all the way from Canada to see it. “We were like, OK, we’ll make a trip of it at New Year’s, and then we found out today that it was canceled, and it’s coming back the day we leave,” Proudfoot said. Just wanted you to hear...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Hugh Jackman Has COVID-19 After ‘Music Man’ Costar Sutton Foster Tests Positive: Focused on a ‘Happy and Healthy New Year’

Focused on getting better! Hugh Jackman tested positive for COVID-19 just days after his Music Man costar Sutton Foster contracted the virus and had to miss a performance. “I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for covid,” the 53-year-old actor wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 28. “Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Shuler Hensley
Person
Sutton Foster
The Hollywood Reporter

Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19, ‘The Music Man’ Cancels Performances Through Jan. 1

The Music Man has canceled performances through the end of the year on Broadway after Hugh Jackman tested positive for COVID-19. The revival’s leading man took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news of his breakthrough case. “I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID. My symptoms are like a cold — I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose,” the actor said in a brief 30-second Instagram video. “But I’m fine and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP, and as soon...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid closes Hugh Jackman Broadway show after his passionate speech about understudies goes viral

Performances of Hugh Jackman’s Broadway show The Music Man were cancelled until the new year after the actor revealed he had contracted Covid-19.On Tuesday (28 December), the X-Men actor posted a short video of himself wearing a mask, explaining that he had tested positive for the coronavirus infection earlier in the day. Jackman said his symptoms were mild — “a cold, a scratchy throat, and a bit of a runny nose” — and that he was feeling fine. The 53-year-old actor continued: “I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and, as soon as I’m...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CinemaBlend

X-Men's Hugh Jackman Tests Positive For COVID, Meaning Bad News For Music Man Fans

With his time on the X-Men film series wrapping up nearly five years ago, and having recently appeared in movies like Bad Education and Reminiscence, Hugh Jackman has been keeping busy recently performing in Broadway’s last revival of The Music Man. However, the stage musical has hit a setback, as Jackman has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, The Music Man is halting performances for a spell.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Music Man#Broadway#The Show Must Go On#Musicmanbway#Asap
Showbiz411

Broadway: More Trouble in River City as Hugh Jackman Tests Positive, “The Music Man” Cancels Again Til January 2nd

“The Music Man” just cancelled all performances from now through January 1st. They’ll try and return on January 2nd. Hugh Jackman has tested positive– see his video below. Of course he got it. Star Sutton Foster and at least 8 other actors in the company have really gotten hit hard by COVID. What a shame. Losing the holiday season is very rough on the Broadway economy and psyche. Wishing everyone a speedy recovery!
THEATER & DANCE
enstarz.com

We've Got Trouble Here in River City! 'The Music Man' Goes Dark After Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Test Positive for Covid-19

We've got trouble! Right here in River - er, New York City! And it starts with a C, and that rhymes with V, and that stands for Covid-19. Like the paraphrased lyric above seeks to suggest, The Music Man is now offically among the ever growing list of shows shut down on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, as leading man Hugh Jackman just tested postive for Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
MOVIES
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
countryliving.com

Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
BHG

Tour Sidney and Joanna Poitier's Beverly Hills Home

Sidney Poitier admittedly is more of a household name than his wife, Joanna. An Oscar, a knighthood, and a hot-selling book make sure of that. But in their Beverly Hills home, the roles reverse. Joanna, an interior designer, is the unequivocal star; the entire house is her stage. Built in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TODAY.com

John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family

Actor John Travolta rang in the new year with his two children by his side, and he shared the moment on social media. Travolta’s “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton John commented on the photo complimenting daughter Ella’s "gorgeous" dress.Jan. 3, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s Daughter Says "Being the Ricardos" Is “Amazing”

Actress Lucie Arnaz spent her childhood in the spotlight. Her mother and father, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, were the stars of the hit sitcom I Love Lucy, which premiered on CBS just weeks after Lucie’s birth. But in her adult years, Lucie made a name for herself as well, scoring big roles in TV, movies, and Broadway productions—and racking up a reported net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wmagazine.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Tim McGraw’s James Dutton Dead in Yellowstone? How Did he Die?

‘Yellowstone‘ revolves around the vast empire that is the Dutton family’s Yellowstone Ranch and various conflicts related to it. Although viewers are well versed with the ranch’s legacy, they were in the dark about its history until now. The fourth season of the show and the prequel series ‘1883’ unpeel the cover on the history and origins of the Duttons and their ranch.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

282K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy