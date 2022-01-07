ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntley to start in place of Jackson for Ravens

By Andrew Limberg
 4 days ago

As suspected, the Steelers won’t be facing Lamar Jackson on Sunday when they head to Baltimore to face the Ravens.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced on Friday afternoon that back up Tyler Huntley will start for Baltimore with Jackson still dealing with an ankle injury.

“We’re new to Huntley and some of the things that he’s doing, and I’ve been with a small exposure of some of the things that he’s been able to do,” said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. “The rhythm of his passing, the fluidity of his decision making is very good for a guy with limited exposure. This guy played a lot in the preseason. He’s continued to do so in the regular season play. I’m sure they’re excited about what he’s able to do.”

Huntley has started two of the last three games for Baltimore with Jackson out.

It will be the fourth start for Huntley who played for Jackson in Week 11 when he was sick.

Huntly missed the Week 16 start due to being on the Ravens COVID list.

The 23-year-old has a 1-2 record this season with three touchdowns and two interceptions for 940 yards.

“He’s definitely a great runner as well,” said Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith. “He’s someone you have to contain in the pocket. He someone you have to watch out for QB runs and QB mobility. Trying to contain him, because he’s a baller. He’s been playing good in his games so far.”

Huntley is dangerous on the ground with 222 yards rushing this season on 35 attempts. 186 of those yards have come before contact.

