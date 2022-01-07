ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Kazakh president: Forces can shoot to kill to quell unrest

By By DASHA LITVINOVA Associated Press
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X9Dk9_0dfdhldK00

MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan’s president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent.

The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. The demonstrations began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of vehicle fuel but quickly spread across the country, reflecting wider discontent with authoritarian rule.

In a televised address to the nation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev used harsh rhetoric, referring to those involved in the turmoil as “terrorists,” “bandits” and “militants” — though it was unclear what led the peaceful protests to first gather steam and then descend into violence. No protest leaders have emerged so far.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“I have given the order to law enforcement and the army to shoot to kill without warning,” Tokayev said. “Those who don’t surrender will be eliminated.”

Concerns grew in recent days that an even broader crackdown might be coming, as internet and cellphone service was severely disrupted and sometimes totally blocked, and several airports closed — making it difficult to understand what was happening inside the country and for images of the unrest to reach the outside world. Adding to those fears was Tokayev’s request for help from a Russia-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization , whose troops began arriving Thursday.

On Friday, Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry reported that security forces have killed 26 protesters during the unrest, which escalated sharply on Wednesday . Another 26 were wounded and more than 3,800 people have been detained. A total of 18 law enforcement officers were reported killed, and over 700 injured.

Dozens of protesters, 12 police dead in Kazakhstan protests

The numbers could not be independently verified, and it was not clear if more people may have died in the melee as the protests turned extremely violent, with people storming government buildings and setting them ablaze.

More skirmishes in Almaty were reported on Friday morning. Russia’s state news agency Tass reported that the building occupied by the Kazakh branch of the Mir broadcaster, funded by several former Soviet states, was on fire.

But in other parts of the country life started to return to normal. On Friday morning, news reports said the internet was partially restored in the capital, Nur-Sultan, but it remained unclear for how long.

‘I hate it.’ Families frustrated with return to remote learning

The Almaty airport — stormed and seized earlier by the protesters — was back under the control of Kazakh law enforcement and CTSO forces, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said. But the facility will remain shut at least until Sunday, the Kazakh TV channel Khabar 24 reported, citing the airport’s spokespeople.

Hours before he authorized the use of lethal force against those participating in unrest, Tokayev indicated that some measure of calm had been restored, saying “local authorities are in control of the situation.”

Tokayev has vacillated between trying to mollify the protesters — including issuing a 180-day price cap on vehicle fuel and a moratorium on utility rate increases — and promising harsh measures to quell the unrest.

Supreme Court hearing arguments on Biden’s vaccine rules

As he vowed a tougher response, he called on the CSTO alliance for help. A total of 2,500 troops have arrived so far, all of them in Almaty, Kazakh media reported, citing foreign ministry officials.

Kazakh officials have insisted that troops from the alliance, which includes several former Soviet republics, will not be fighting the demonstrators, and instead will guard government institutions. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the foreign troops deployed thus far were involved in suppressing the unrest.

The involvement of CSTO forces is an indication that Kazakhstan’s neighbors, particularly Russia, are concerned the turmoil could spread.

US jobless rate sinks to 3.9% as many more people find jobs

In his address to the nation, Tokayev repeated his allegations that “foreign actors” along with “independent media” helped incite the turmoil.

He offered no evidence for those claims, but such rhetoric has often been used by former Soviet nations, most prominently Russia and Belarus, which sought to suppress mass anti-government demonstrations in recent years.

Kazakhstan, which spans a territory the size of Western Europe, borders Russia and China and sits atop colossal reserves of oil, natural gas, uranium and precious metals that make it strategically and economically important — and the crisis sparked concern in many quarters.

Here are the meteor showers, eclipses, and supermoons to see in 2022

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said she was following the developments with a “great worry,” while French President Emmanuel Macron called for de-escalation.

In Germany, Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said officials were looking into the reports of Tokayev’s shooting order. From Germany’s point of view, “it must be said very clearly that a use of lethal force, of live ammunition against civilians, can only be a very last resort, particularly if military forces are deployed.”

But China appeared to step up its support for Kazakhstan’s government on Friday.

Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Paper Moon,’ ‘The Last Picture Show,’ dead at 82

Kazakhstan is a critical component in China’s “Belt and Road” overland connection to Europe and persistent unrest in the country could upend Beijing’s hopes for closer trade and political relations with the continent.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences to Tokayev over the “large-scale riot,” praising him for having “decisively taken strong measures at critical moments and quickly calming down the situation.”

“As a fraternal neighbor and a long-term strategic partner, China is willing to provide necessary support within its means to Kazakhstan to help it get over this difficult period,” Xi said.

Despite Kazakhstan’s vast resource wealth, discontent over poor living conditions is strong in some parts of the country. Many Kazakhs also chafe at the dominance of the ruling party, which holds more than 80% of the seats in parliament.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

State trooper arrested in western Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has announced that a state trooper was arrested in Cambria County, Pennsylvania during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 8. According to the press release, Trooper Scott Myers was involved in an off-duty physical altercation with another man at a residence in Summerhill Township, Cambria […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Bogdanovich
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Daily Mail

Russia warns it will end this week's crisis talks on Ukraine early and leave Europe facing a 'worsening security situation' if the US and NATO do not 'show flexibility'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said this week's talks between Russia and the West over escalating tensions in Ukraine could end today if the US and NATO are not willing to show 'flexibility'. Ryabkov and his delegation arrived in Geneva earlier this morning under Swiss police escort for...
POLITICS
Reuters

China offers Kazakhstan security support, opposes 'external forces'

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China is willing to increase "law enforcement and security" cooperation with neighbouring Kazakhstan and help oppose interference by "external forces", China's foreign minister said on Monday, after violent protests in the Central Asian country. Wang Yi, who is also a state councillor, made the comments...
CHINA
TIME

A Former Supreme Commander of NATO on What Putin's Up to in the Ukraine

For the past several months, Ukraine and its western partners have been watching Russia methodically build up a powerful force of over 100,000 soldiers on their shared border. While he claims not to intend an invasion, President Vladimir Putin has several objectives . He wants to appear strong and decisive to his domestic base; divide the U.S. and NATO over the response to a potential strike; impress his allies, especially President Xi Jinping of China; prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and the E.U., tying them Russia’s sphere of influence; and make the Biden administration appear weak and indecisive in the run-up to the 2021 midterms—especially after the U.S. failed to support former ally Afghanistan .
POLITICS
The Independent

Kazakhstan’s president says ‘coup’ attempt defeated as Putin vows to stop ‘colour revolutions’

Kazakhstan’s president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has claimed his country has defeated a coup attempt following widespread unrest last week.In a speech to an online meeting of the Russian-led military bloc CSTO (the Collective Security Treaty Organisation), Mr Tokayev said that order had now been restored in Kazakhstan, but that the hunt for “terrorists” was continuing.“Under the guise of spontaneous protests, a wave of unrest broke out ... It became clear that the main goal was to undermine the constitutional order and to seize power. We are talking about an attempted coup d’etat,” he said.Following Mr Tokayev’s speech, Russian president Vladimir Putin...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Military Alliance#Protest#Ap#Central Asian#Interior Ministry
Washington Post

Kazakhstan called for assistance. Why did Russia dispatch troops so quickly?

On Jan. 5, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) agreed to send troops to help the Kazakh government quell mounting political unrest. What had started as protests against a rise in fuel prices in the western city of Zhanaozen rapidly turned into broad demonstrations against government corruption and lack of reforms across Kazakhstan’s major cities, including the largest city of Almaty. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the protests on a “terrorist threat.”
POLITICS
740thefan.com

China says it supports Russia deploying forces to Kazakhstan to quell unrest

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China supports Russian-led forces deployed to Kazakhstan to help quell unrest, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late on Monday. In a phone call held between the two parties and summarised by Chinese state media, Wang said that China supports...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
Country
China
NewsBreak
Protests
Reuters

Putin claims victory in defending Kazakhstan from revolt

NUR-SULTAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory on Monday in defending Kazakhstan from what he described as a foreign-backed terrorist uprising, and promised leaders of other ex-Soviet states that a Moscow-led alliance would protect them too. Kazakhstan's biggest city Almaty returned to near-normal on Monday after...
POLITICS
AFP

Kazakh president fires rare criticism at predecessor after unrest

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued rare criticism of his long-ruling predecessor Tuesday, and said he expected Russian-led forces to leave the troubled Central Asian country in the next 10 days. The oil-rich country's descent into chaos has laid bare infighting at the top of a government once dominated by Tokayev's mentor, 81-year-old Nursultan Nazarbayev. The older man retains the constitutional status of "Leader of the Nation" despite stepping down from the presidency in 2019. Addressing lawmakers in a video conference broadcast live, Tokayev fired an eyebrow-raising broadside at Nazarbayev as the post-Soviet country reels from unprecedented violence that began with peaceful protests over an energy price hike.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Egyptian rights group closes, cites government persecution

One of Egypt’s last independent human rights organizations has closed down, a statement by the group said Monday, citing government persecution. Egypt’s government has engaged in a widespread crackdown on dissent for years that has stifled many of the country’s civil society groups and jailed thousands.The Arabic Network for Human Rights Information, an Egyptian organization, was founded in 2004 by a team of lawyers and activists. It documented violations against citizens, journalists and political prisoners in Egypt and the region. It also followed the increasing government intimidation and targeting of human rights workers and others.But laws that made many...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Kazakhstan protests: 164 people killed in unrest, health ministry says

At least 164 people were killed during protests that erupted in Kazakhstan this week, the country’s health ministry has said.Most of the deaths – 103 – were in the country’s largest city and former capital, Almaty, where demonstrators stormed government building, officials said.The figures, which were reported on the state news channel Khabar-24, are a significant increase from a previous death toll stated by authorities, who said 26 members of the public had died.It was not clear whether the new number referred only to civilians or whether law enforcement deaths were also included. Kazakh authorities said earlier on Sunday that...
PROTESTS
Reuters

U.S. seeks answers from Kazakhstan on need for Russian-led troops

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that Washington was seeking answers from Kazakhstan officials on why they needed to call in Russian-led security forces to resolve domestic unrest, and he denounced the government's shoot-to-kill order. "We have real questions about why they...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

More than 160 reported dead in Kazakhstan unrest

More than 160 people were reported Sunday to have died in several days of unrest in Kazakhstan and almost 6,000 have been arrested after riots in Central Asia's largest country. A government-run information portal on Sunday said that 164 people had been killed in the riots, including 103 in the largest city Almaty, which saw some of the fiercest clashes between protesters and security forces. 
PROTESTS
abc27 News

abc27 News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy