The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. He used to be funny. He used to project kindness. Now he’s just an asshole amalgam of his old character and the worst part of the Big Bang Theory, where they just sit around saying rude things and making fun of each other to try to comfort their insecurities about their intellect despite being “geniuses.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO